Dr. Fauci swiftly fact-checks Trump on COVID-19 testing shortages: ‘That is a reality that is happening now’

Published

2 hours ago

on

Dr. Anthony Fauci fact-checked President Donald Trump’s claims about coronavirus testing.

The president insisted that he wasn’t hearing any complaints about Americans who have symptoms of COVID-19 but could not get tested, and Trump disagreed with Fauci’s earlier advice to test everyone to see who should remain in quarantine.

“I’m not hearing it,” Trump said. “We don’t want everybody to go out and get a test because there’s no reason for it.”

Another reporter came back to the topic less than three minutes later in the news conference, and asked Fauci whether testing availability was meeting public demand.

“I get the same calls that many of you get,” Fauci said. “Someone goes into a place who has a symptom and wants to get a test and for one reason or other, multiple logistic, technical, what have you — they can’t get it. That is a reality that is happening now. Is it the same as it was a few weeks ago? Absolutely not, because as the secretary and others have said, right now that we have the private sector involved the availability — not only just availability, but the implementation of the availability is getting better and better and better. Having said that, I understand and empathize with the people who rightfully are sayin, ‘I’m trying to get a test, and I can’t.'”


Breaking Banner

The sobering reality: Republicans supervillains profited while abandoning us to coronavirus

Published

7 mins ago

on

March 20, 2020

By

The No. 1 rule, when it comes to Republican behavior during a crisis, is that it is always worse than you imagined. That was true during Donald Trump's Russia scandal, when it turned out that the Republican chair of the House Intelligence Committee was denying and hiding evidence while trying to undermine the federal investigation into Trump. It was true throughout the impeachment process, when various Republican figures made no bones about their belief that there was no crime Trump could commit that they would convict him for.

Breaking Banner

Mar-a-Lago is closed — but the family swimming pool is still open at Trump National Doral: NYT

Published

9 mins ago

on

March 20, 2020

By

The COVID-19 coronavirus epidemic is impacting President Donald Trump's businesses, The New York Times reported Friday.

"Reeling from the global fallout of the coronavirus pandemic, President Trump’s family business has cut back hotel operations, closed some golf courses and restaurants and shed dozens of workers — all while pushing to keep other properties open and promote them on social media," the newspaper reported.

"In recent days, the Trump Organization cut staff from hotels in New York and Washington, halted new reservations at a hotel overlooking the Las Vegas Strip and closed golf courses in Los Angeles and the Miami area, according to people with knowledge of the matter," The Times reported. "It also closed the Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, which normally would be at a peak right now, with regular seasonal visits by Mr. Trump himself."

Breaking Banner

GOP’s Richard Burr and Kelly Loeffler hit with ethics complaints over coronavirus insider trading scandal

Published

24 mins ago

on

March 20, 2020

By

In a series of bombshell news reports, two GOP senators, Richard Burr of North Carolina and Kelly Loeffler of Georgia, are facing serious questions surrounding their dumping of hundreds of thousands to millions of dollars worth of stock as the coronavirus began to unfold and become a major international news story. Now, the government watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) is filing ethics complaints against the two.

