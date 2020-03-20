Former Google engineer agrees to plead guilty to secrets theft
A former Google star engineer charged with stealing trade secrets from its self-driving car program has agreed to plead guilty in a deal with prosecutors, according to court documents filed Thursday.
Anthony Levandowski, 39, was a founding member of an autonomous vehicle project in 2009 called “Chauffeur,” one of Google’s more ambitious undertakings.
Several years later Levandowski began thinking of leaving Google for another self-driving endeavor that was eventually named “Otto,” the plea deal said.
He began negotiating with ridesharing giant Uber to invest in or buy Otto while he was still working at Google, and admits having downloaded a whole series of documents a few months before his resignation in January 2016.
“Prior to my departure, I downloaded thousands of files related to Project Chauffeur,” Levandowski said in court documents.
Levandowski was leader of the light-detecting and ranging (LiDAR) team when he resigned from Google without notice.
The technology is important for self-driving cars to measure distances and avoid obstacles.
Levandowski will plead guilty to a count of theft and attempted theft of trade secrets in exchange for prosecutors dropping the rest of the charges filed against him, the court filing showed.
He could face up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine under sentencing guidelines, but a federal judge would be free to determine the punishment.
“All of us have the right to change jobs, none of us has the right to fill our pockets on the way out the door,” US attorney David Anderson said in a release announcing the original counts of theft and attempted theft of trade secrets last year.
“Theft is not innovation.”
The allegations came out in a civil case in which Google’s self-driving car division, now renamed Waymo and under its parent Alphabet, accused Uber of stealing trade secrets.
That case ended with a settlement between the two firms last year.
Levandowski was fired by Uber in 2017 as the two firms were preparing to go to court on the civil trial.
Levandowski has filed for bankruptcy, citing listing Google among his creditors and noting a legal claim against him totaling about $179 million, according to US bankruptcy court filings.
Virus, what virus? Tokyo Olympics organisers under scrutiny
Tokyo Olympic organisers are facing increased scrutiny over their unwillingness to either postpone or cancel the summer Games in response to the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the world.
As a multitude of sporting events worldwide are scrubbed from the calendar, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has been accused of shying away from what would be a huge decision on the staging of the four-yearly event.
The IOC's 600 employees in the Swiss city of Lausanne, based at home since Friday, continue to work on the planning of the July 24-August 9 Games.
Mask diplomacy: China tries to rewrite virus narrative
With millions of face masks, low interest loans and teams of medical experts, China is trying to paint itself as a Good Samaritan while deflecting criticism over its initial missteps in handling the coronavirus.
Beijing has showered struggling European nations with aid as part of a diplomatic charm offensive.
In recent weeks, it has also donated hundreds of thousands of surgical masks and test kits to the Philippines and Pakistan, sent teams of medics to Iran and Iraq, and extended a $500 million loan to help Sri Lanka combat the virus.
MSNBC’s Mika unloads on Trump’s lazy COVID-19 efforts: ‘6 o’clock — the lights are out completely at the White House!’
MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski and Willie Geist blasted President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence for badly mismanaging the coronavirus crisis.
The "Morning Joe" co-hosts joined in the chorus of critics Friday to beg the Trump administration to give hospitals and doctors the tools they needed to face the gathering flood of COVID-19 patients.
"At this point, every American, whether you're a journalist, a health care worker, American citizen, is hoping for leadership at this point," Brzezinski said. "Look at the White House, you have a live look at the White House. Usually the lights are on, six o'clock in the morning."