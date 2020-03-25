Fox News doctor knocks down claim virus is Chinese bioweapon: ‘This is not made in a lab’

Fox News medical correspondent Marc Siegel told viewers on Wednesday that the new coronavirus “is not made in a lab.”

“Research shows distinctly that the spike on the surface of the virus which is how it attaches to the cell, that is nature and it is not bio engineering,” Siegel explained to Fox News host Ainsley Earhardt.

“There’s no signs of splicing, no signs of what we call genetic editing,” the doctor revealed. “This is not made in a lab. It is not made in the Wuhan lab. It’s an interesting theory that was out there. This is nature.”

In recent weeks, multiple Fox News segments have suggested that COVID-19 is “biological warfare” from China.

“We have such laboratories ourselves in the United States, run by our military,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) told Fox News. “The burden of proof is on the Chinese Communist Party… we do want to err on the side of caution.”

