Fox News doctor knocks down claim virus is Chinese bioweapon: ‘This is not made in a lab’
Fox News medical correspondent Marc Siegel told viewers on Wednesday that the new coronavirus “is not made in a lab.”
“Research shows distinctly that the spike on the surface of the virus which is how it attaches to the cell, that is nature and it is not bio engineering,” Siegel explained to Fox News host Ainsley Earhardt.
“There’s no signs of splicing, no signs of what we call genetic editing,” the doctor revealed. “This is not made in a lab. It is not made in the Wuhan lab. It’s an interesting theory that was out there. This is nature.”
In recent weeks, multiple Fox News segments have suggested that COVID-19 is “biological warfare” from China.
“We have such laboratories ourselves in the United States, run by our military,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) told Fox News. “The burden of proof is on the Chinese Communist Party… we do want to err on the side of caution.”
Watch the video below from Fox News.
Republicans mutilate their party to glorify a philandering sadist amid the coronavirus crisis
One of my preoccupations here at the Editorial Board is getting people to see the problems we face are much bigger than one terrible president. Donald Trump is a symptom of political and institutional rot as much as he is a catalyst. Yet too many people, especially white liberals, seem to think things will get better once he’s gone.
They won’t, because they can’t.
This article was originally published at The Editorial Board
Things can’t get better when so many Americans believe the president more than they do the empirical evidence of their own senses. Things can’t get better when so many Americans are ready to go to war with democracy itself to win. Things can’t get better when so many Americans are ready to sacrifice their own lives to make an ideological point. Things can’t get better when so many white liberals think these people will snap out of it once it’s clear to them that Trump is a lying, thieving, philandering sadist.
Roger Federer donates $1 million Swiss francs to vulnerable Swiss in virus crisis
Tennis great Roger Federer on Wednesday donated more than a million dollars to help support his "most vulnerable" Swiss compatriots through the coronavirus crisis.
The 20-time Grand Slam champion and his wife donated one million Swiss francs ($1.02 million, 943,000 euros), saying nobody should be left behind as Switzerland battles against the global pandemic.
According to official figures reported to the World Health Organization, Switzerland has the ninth-highest number of infections in the world.
According to the Swiss health ministry, more than 8,800 people have tested positive for COVID-19, while 86 people had died as of Monday.
Italian village where virus is deadlier than war
The obituaries posted on a board where the newspapers might otherwise hang tell the story of an Italian village living through a disaster the mayor calls "worse than the war".
The war Vertova mayor Orlando Gualdi refers to is World War II -- a cataclysmic event more and more Italians cite while describing the damage wrought by the coronavirus pandemic.
Italy's death toll is somewhat hard to grasp when they are read out every evening in Rome. The total across the country soared to 6,820 by Wednesday.
It is 36 in Vertova.