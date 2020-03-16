Fox News’ Harris Faulkner brings on doctor to convince viewers that coronavirus is really a threat

Even though Fox News has run several segments downplaying the dangers of coronavirus in the United States, the network on Monday invited a doctor to inform viewers that the disease is anything but fake news.

During a question-and-answer session about the pandemic, Fox News host Harris Faulkner read a question from a viewer who asked, “Is this really a threat or is the media overreacting?”

ADVERTISEMENT

In response, Dr. Amy Compton-Phillips told the viewer that they should be taking the virus very seriously.

“I can tell you, unequivocally, it’s really a threat,” she said.

She then went on to explain the rapid rate at which the virus has been spreading, as its infection rate has been doubling every few days.

“When you go from 40,000 to 80,000 to 160,000 to 320,000… that’s a huge impact,” she said. “In Wuhan, when the health care system was overwhelmed, the mortality rate of people who came in was four percent… significantly more people die when it rolls out fast.”

Watch the video below.

Fox viewer question on coronavirus: “Is this really a threat or is the media overreacting?” Doctor: “I can tell you unequivocally it’s really a threat.” (Fox spent a lot of time last week downplaying the threat/saying Dems and the media were hyping fears unnecessarily) pic.twitter.com/stZb2PO9ix — Lis Power (@LisPower1) March 16, 2020