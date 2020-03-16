Fox News’ Harris Faulkner brings on doctor to convince viewers that coronavirus is really a threat
Even though Fox News has run several segments downplaying the dangers of coronavirus in the United States, the network on Monday invited a doctor to inform viewers that the disease is anything but fake news.
During a question-and-answer session about the pandemic, Fox News host Harris Faulkner read a question from a viewer who asked, “Is this really a threat or is the media overreacting?”
In response, Dr. Amy Compton-Phillips told the viewer that they should be taking the virus very seriously.
“I can tell you, unequivocally, it’s really a threat,” she said.
She then went on to explain the rapid rate at which the virus has been spreading, as its infection rate has been doubling every few days.
“When you go from 40,000 to 80,000 to 160,000 to 320,000… that’s a huge impact,” she said. “In Wuhan, when the health care system was overwhelmed, the mortality rate of people who came in was four percent… significantly more people die when it rolls out fast.”
Watch the video below.
Fox viewer question on coronavirus: “Is this really a threat or is the media overreacting?”
Doctor: “I can tell you unequivocally it’s really a threat.”
(Fox spent a lot of time last week downplaying the threat/saying Dems and the media were hyping fears unnecessarily) pic.twitter.com/stZb2PO9ix
— Lis Power (@LisPower1) March 16, 2020
Breaking Banner
Mitt Romney stuns observers with proposal to give every American adult $1000 during coronavirus outbreak
Well aware of the financial pain that the coronavirus pandemic is indicting on a variety of businesses and their employees, a prominent GOP conservative — Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah — has proposed a payment of $1,000 to help Americans cope with the economic hardship.
The 2012 Republican presidential nominee asserted, “Every American adult should immediately receive $1000 to help ensure families and workers can meet their short-term obligations and increase spending in the economy.”
Breaking Banner
Governors hammered Trump for slow coronavirus response in heated phone call: ‘The nation continues to be at risk!’
Several governors from across the United States hammered President Donald Trump for his slow response to the coronavirus pandemic during a heated phone call on Monday.
The New York Times reports that Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, a Democrat from New Mexico, was particularly scathing in her talk with the president, whom she accused of hindering states' ability to contain the virus.
During the call, Trump recommended that governors work on an individual basis to secure the medical equipment that their states need without looking to the federal government. This prompted Grisham to say that it sounded like the Trump administration was making states compete against one another for scarce supplies.
Breaking Banner
‘Thin skinned’ Trump ignites a ‘petty’ feud with New York’s governor as state grapples with coronavirus crisis
In a tweet this Monday morning, President Trump threw some slight shade at New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, singling him out and suggesting that he's not doing enough to fight against the burgeoning coronavirus is in his state.
"Just had a very good tele-conference with Nations’s Governors," Trump tweeted. "Went very well. Cuomo of New York has to “do more."
Cuomo wasted no time in firing back at Trump, telling him that ultimately he's the president so the buck stops with him.