Jerry Falwell Jr. goes on Fox News and spins unhinged coronavirus conspiracies to defend Trump
Liberty University President Jerry Falwell, Jr. on Friday uncorked an unhinged rant on “Fox & Friends” where he said that the entire world has deliberately overreacted to the coronavirus pandemic solely to hurt President Donald Trump.
Falwell started out his rant by claiming there wasn’t nearly this much hysteria surrounding the H1N1 pandemic in 2009, without noting that H1N1’s fatality rate was less than 0.1 percent, whereas the fatality rate for coronavirus is more than ten times higher.
“It makes you wonder if there’s a political reason for that,” Falwell said. “Impeachment didn’t work, and the Mueller report didn’t work, and Article 25 (sic) didn’t work, and so maybe now this is their next attempt to get Trump.”
Of course, countries across Europe and Asia have gone into complete lockdown to slow the spread of the virus, which seems like an extreme step to take if their goal were really to hurt Trump’s poll numbers.
Falwell also claimed without citing any evidence that the virus was a bioweapon developed by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
“The North Korean president promised a Christmas present for America back in December, could it be that they got together with China and this is that present?” he asked. “I don’t know but there really is something strange going on.”
Watch the video below.
On Fox & Friends, Jerry Falwell Jr claims people are “overreacting” to coronavirus, the national response is “their next attempt to get Trump,” and the virus itself is a North Korean bioweapon. pic.twitter.com/2JPuNBW7C3
— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) March 13, 2020
Breaking Banner
The verdict is in — Trump ‘did not rise to the challenge’ for the first international crisis not of his making: op-ed
As the coronavirus health crisis began to grow, many questioned how President Trump would respond. Now we know, and according to David Rothkopf writing in the Daily Beast this Friday, Trump has completely "failed to rise to the challenge."
"At a time when public buffets are being shut down across America, this crisis has put on display a wholly unappetizing 5-week-old smorgasbord of the very worst, most odious, most dangerous and weirdest of Trump," Rothkopf writes.
According to Rothkopf and many others, the coronavirus is the greatest crisis Trump has faced since becoming president. The outbreak has exposed huge flaws in the U.S. healthcare system and has sparked an economic crisis as well as a social crisis. "It is a political crisis too, for Trump, as this threatens to become his defining failure on the eve of his re-election campaign," writes Rothkopf. "And it is now a foreign policy crisis as steps taken by Trump have done severe damage to important U.S. international relations at precisely the time global cooperation is needed most."
Jerry Falwell Jr. goes on Fox News and spins unhinged coronavirus conspiracies to defend Trump
Liberty University President Jerry Falwell, Jr. on Friday uncorked an unhinged rant on "Fox & Friends" where he said that the entire world has deliberately overreacted to the coronavirus pandemic solely to hurt President Donald Trump.
Falwell started out his rant by claiming there wasn't nearly this much hysteria surrounding the H1N1 pandemic in 2009, without noting that H1N1's fatality rate was less than 0.1 percent, whereas the fatality rate for coronavirus is more than ten times higher.
R0: How scientists quantify the intensity of an outbreak like coronavirus and its pandemic potential
If you saw the 2011 movie “Contagion,” about a worldwide pandemic of a new virus, then you’ve heard the term “R0.”
Pronounced “R naught,” this isn’t just jargon made up in Hollywood. It represents an important concept in epidemiology and is a crucial part of public health planning during an outbreak, like the current coronavirus pandemic that’s spread globally since it was first identified in China.
Scientists use R0 – the reproduction number – to describe the intensity of an infectious disease outbreak. R0 estimates have been an important part of characterizing pandemics or large publicized outbreaks, including the 2003 SARS pandemic, the 2009 H1N1 influenza pandemic and the 2014 Ebola epidemic in West Africa. It’s something epidemiologists are racing to nail down about SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.