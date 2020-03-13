Jerry Falwell Jr. goes on Fox News and spins unhinged coronavirus conspiracies to defend Trump

Liberty University President Jerry Falwell, Jr. on Friday uncorked an unhinged rant on “Fox & Friends” where he said that the entire world has deliberately overreacted to the coronavirus pandemic solely to hurt President Donald Trump.

Falwell started out his rant by claiming there wasn’t nearly this much hysteria surrounding the H1N1 pandemic in 2009, without noting that H1N1’s fatality rate was less than 0.1 percent, whereas the fatality rate for coronavirus is more than ten times higher.

“It makes you wonder if there’s a political reason for that,” Falwell said. “Impeachment didn’t work, and the Mueller report didn’t work, and Article 25 (sic) didn’t work, and so maybe now this is their next attempt to get Trump.”

Of course, countries across Europe and Asia have gone into complete lockdown to slow the spread of the virus, which seems like an extreme step to take if their goal were really to hurt Trump’s poll numbers.

Falwell also claimed without citing any evidence that the virus was a bioweapon developed by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

“The North Korean president promised a Christmas present for America back in December, could it be that they got together with China and this is that present?” he asked. “I don’t know but there really is something strange going on.”

On Fox & Friends, Jerry Falwell Jr claims people are “overreacting” to coronavirus, the national response is “their next attempt to get Trump,” and the virus itself is a North Korean bioweapon. pic.twitter.com/2JPuNBW7C3 — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) March 13, 2020