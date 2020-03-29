Fox News pins blame on Jeanine Pirro debacle on first night broadcasting from home due to virus concerns

Responding to accusations that Fox News personality Jeanine Pirro appeared to have been drinking prior to hosting her Saturday night prime time show, the network has sent out a statement saying that the show was disrupted by “technical difficulties” because she was appearing from her home over coronavirus concerns.

With commenters on Twitter and elsewhere stating that the former prosecutor appeared drunk during her broadcast on the conservative news network (you can see video below and decide for yourself), a statement was issued Sunday afternoon.

“Jeanine Pirro was broadcasting from her home for the first time when she encountered several technical difficulties which impacted the quality of her show, including the loss of a teleprompter. As we have previously said, we are operating with a reduced staff working remotely to ensure the health and safety of our employees in these unprecedented times,” the statement from a network spokesperson said.

You can watch the video below: