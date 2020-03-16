Giuliani’s pardoned tax cheat friend slammed for claiming coronavirus ‘hysteria’ is manufactured to kill Trump’s economy

Over the weekend, former New York City Police Commissioner and convicted felon Bernard Kerik took to Twitter to assert that the coronavirus “hysteria” is being “created” to destabilize the economy and hurt President Donald Trump. He also suggested we should “quarantine” the media:

Why do I feel this hysteria is being created to destabilize the country, and destroy the unparalleled and historic economic successes of President @realDonaldTrump? Worldwide Deaths… Jan-Feb 2020

2,360: Coronavirus

69,602: Common Cold/Flu

240,950: HIV — Bernard B. Kerik (@BernardKerik) March 16, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Is there anyway that we can Quarantine the main steam media for 14 days?! — Bernard B. Kerik (@BernardKerik) March 13, 2020

Kerik, a staple of the right-wing commentariat, headed up New York’s police under Rudy Giuliani. He pleaded guilty to eight federal charges of tax fraud and false statements in 2009, and was sentenced to four years in prison — but was ultimately pardoned by Trump and excused from paying back the missing tax money.

Commenters on social media were not impressed with Kerik’s conspiracy theory:

ADVERTISEMENT

Because you’re an idiot? — andy lassner (@andylassner) March 16, 2020

global population: 7,771,074,926 40% infection rate: 3,108,429,970 people sick 2% mortality, rate: 62,168,599 dead this is what the world is trying to prevent please consider deleting your tweet — Dr. Genevieve Guenther (@DoctorVive) March 16, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Are other countries doing the same to destabilize their countries to destroy Trump? Your theory doesn't make sense when you look at the bigger picture. — Flatten The Curve #Covid19 (@mgraves66) March 16, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

stop this nonsense

the whole entire world didnt shut down all their $$ flow to get Trump — LAZARUS⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@JMH_RULES) March 16, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Wow, and isn't it amazing how we got all of those other countries in on the hysteria too? Entire countries shutting down just to own Trump! And the people who died? Crisis actors, right? 🙄 — Linda Childers (@lindarchilders) March 16, 2020

Because you are blinded in your bizarre fealty to trump, a man who has botched this response from day one. How totally irresponsible you are. — Suzanne Lindbergh (@suzannebuzz) March 16, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

I think I know but you might want to check with your local mental health provider to be sure — Republican Cover Up! (@wildwestleft) March 16, 2020

What “historic” successes are you referring to? Trump’s job creation figures these past 37 months < than Obama’s final 37 months. GDP growth = no better. Deficits = soaring to RECORD heights thanks to the #GOPTaxScam. So please enlighten us. What’s being “destroyed” exactly? — Tennesseine (@Tennesseine) March 16, 2020