‘GOP death panels’: Trump sparks outrage with call to undo COVID-19 shutdowns to save the economy

As President Donald Trump and other Republicans push to send Americans back to work during the COVID-19 outbreak over the objections of medical experts, many worried about the public health impact.

Risking millions of lives to boost the economy, as Trump and Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick have suggested, reminded many social users of the “death panels” Sarah Palin warned about during deliberations over Obamacare.

Medical experts have recommended a national shutdown for at least two weeks to halt the spread of the coronavirus, and many state and local governments have issued shelter in place orders temporarily but severely restricting many business operations.

Trump hasn’t done that on a nationwide basis, and has said that he would like those state and local orders lifted to get workers back on the job — worrying doctors and the public.

Translation: Sacrifice your grandparents so poor people can get back to working for minimum wage and no benefits. These yachts aren’t going to pay for themselves. Do it for Walmart. #NotDying4WallStreet #GOPDeathPanels — Dona Sweet (@Dona_Sweetly) March 24, 2020

The @GOP is saying out loud what they really think of us – that we are expendable and the only thing that matters is their money. When people show you who they are, believe them. #GOPDeathPanels #NotDying4WallStreet @SenToomey — Ashley C 📢 (@asc6886) March 24, 2020

It was perfectly fine to expect the average person to let their own personal economies crash and burn for the sake of society, but somehow as soon as it threatens the bottom line of the 0.1%, we’re expected to make human sacrifices. #GOPDeathPanels — Sara Heartburn (@saraheartburn) March 24, 2020

Hey America. Remember the Death Panels!?!? They are back, but this time for real. Headed by Trump, Mnuchin, and Kudlow. Supported by stooges like Dan Patrick…#NotDying4WallStreet#GOPDeathPanels — audeo03 🧢 (@audeo03) March 24, 2020

How many grandmothers are the GOP willing to sacrifice for Wall Street? Stay tuned to find out! #GOPDeathPanels — Electric Aeons (@ElectricAeons) March 24, 2020

You should be willing to die at your shitty job so that rich people’s grandkids have minimal interruptions in their lifestyles-it’s the right thing to do. #GOPDeathPanels — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) March 24, 2020

Republicans in 2008: Obamacare will give us death panels. Republicans in 2020: Let the virus kill off all the old people (which are our biggest voting block too). #GOPDeathPanels — The Sapphire Pharaoh: Under Quarantine👢🌹🧢 (@SapphirePharaoh) March 24, 2020

Fuck that shit THIS 68 year old Grandfather isn’t dying to help Wall Street and the 1% mother fuckers! #GOPDeathPanels — CynicL1☮️❤️😊 (@Dave_Fouchey) March 24, 2020

#GOPDeathPanels…. I don’t want to hear EVER AGAIN how the ACA or anything else that benefits the fucking people will lead to “death panels” when the GOP & Trump just announced that the elderly should die for Corporate America & the 1%’s bottom line–just to save the economy. — It’s Not You (12,913 words/150,000) (@SchuylerThorpe) March 24, 2020

Trump:coronavirus restrictions will be lifted soon Trump is literally willing to trade people lives for economy But thank God for State’s Rights. I bet Republicans never thought it would be used to help people & save lives#GOPDeathPanels #COVIDIOTS https://t.co/1wrplcBsL1 — Tonia.Htch (@HtchTonia) March 24, 2020

#GOPDeathPanels would include boomer parents & everybody that has a compromised immune system in the calculus. I don’t know how fucked up your childhood was that your morality boils down to “how your 401k is doing today” but here we are — Infrastructure Weak (@inhammable) March 24, 2020