Quantcast
Connect with us

GOP willing to accept millions dying because they have ’embraced’ Trump’s death cult: conservative columnist

Published

2 hours ago

on

In a blistering column for the Daily Beast, conservative Matt Lewis ripped into the Republican Party for demonstrating it really does stand for putting profits before people if its response to the coronavirus pandemic is any indication.

According to the author of “Too Dumb to Fail: How the GOP Went from the Party of Reagan to the Party of Trump,” the GOP has joined the president’s “death cult.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Starting with a blunt, “In the last 24 hours, it has become clear that, despite warnings from experts like Dr. Fauci, Donald Trump is willing to sacrifice lives to try and save the economy and his chances for re-election,” Lewis suggested Republicans are not only backing the president — they’re proudly and publically embracing it.

Pointing to Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) proclaiming, “We don’t shut down our economy because tens of thousands of people die on the highways. It’s a risk we accept so we can move about. We don’t shut down our economies because tens of thousands of people die from the common flu,” the columnist expressed his disgust by writing, “I’m pretty sure Johnson just said he was comfortable with millions of Americans dying of coronavirus—so long as it doesn’t disrupt economic activity.”

“This logic is spreading among Republicans,” he continued. “Consider the comments Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick made Monday night on Fox News: ‘No one reached out to me and said as a senior citizen, are you willing to take a chance on your survival in exchange for keeping the America that all America loves for your children and grandchildren. And if that’s the exchange, I’m all in.'”

“I’m old enough to remember when conservatives worried that Obamacare rationing would lead to “death panels” whereby older patients would be deemed too sick and expensive to help,” he wrote. “After all, why throw good money after bad? A few short years later, and it is Republicans who are making a shockingly similar rationalization.”

Stating, “This is a weird turn of events for the party of life,” Lewis lamented, “We have skipped over that nuanced discussion and gone straight to Republicans rationalizing the idea that we can just wipe out a million or so people to fix the economy.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Ultimately, we have a political party that has shown its true colors. Look no further than its standard-bearer. Consider his selfish motivations and petty behavior. Consider his long-held worldview that sees some people as genetic winners and some people as losers,” he explained. ” This is a man who responded to a pandemic by thinking, ‘How can I be on TV more?’ It’s truly depraved.”

“If human life and GDP become mutually exclusive for a pandemic-stricken America, which one do you think he’s going to choose? I think we already know the answer to that one,” he concluded.

You can read more here (subscription required).

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘IT’S NOT EBOLA!’ Trump supporters flip out at Liz Cheney after she pushes back on plans to restart economy

Published

7 mins ago

on

March 24, 2020

By

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) on Tuesday morning gently pushed back on President Donald Trump's stated desire to send everyone back to work during a time when coronavirus cases are surging throughout the United States.

After the president said on Monday night that he was considering telling people to go back to their normal routines at the end of next week in the name of restarting the economy, Cheney wrote on Twitter that it is not realistic to expect things to go back to normal during a time when there is a pandemic spreading exponentially throughout the country.

"There will be no normally functioning economy if our hospitals are overwhelmed and thousands of Americans of all ages, including our doctors and nurses, lay dying because we have failed to do what’s necessary to stop the virus," she wrote.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Liberty University professor begs Jerry Falwell Jr not to reopen campus: ‘His current plan is courting a disaster’

Published

11 mins ago

on

March 24, 2020

By

Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. has resisted shutting down the campus in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak. In an op-ed published at Religion News Service LU English professor Marybeth Davis Baggett, writes that Falwell Jr.'s "foolhardy decision" is reflective of his "conspiratorial thinking about COVID-19 and smacks of defiance."

“He has repeatedly made clear that he canceled residential classes for legal, not moral, reasons. In fact, his public comments on the pandemic have manifested bravado, self-congratulation, and callousness in the extreme, as he even this week on the Todd Starnes radio show spewed far-fetched, unsubstantiated, and misleading information about the coronavirus outbreak.”

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Sunny Hostin accuses Trump of risking lives to save his hotels as The View blows up on the GOP for abandoning social distancing

Published

23 mins ago

on

March 24, 2020

By

The View's co-hosts blasted Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick for his recent appearance on Fox News saying that Americans should be willing to lose older family members so that we can get the economy back on track.

Co-host Sunny Hostin was furious, saying that her children actually love their grandparents and some families don't want to sacrifice an entire generation just so President Donald Trump can increase occupancy at his hotels and resorts.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image