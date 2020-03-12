Quantcast
GOP’s Tom Cotton hints at possible action against China for coronavirus pandemic

Published

1 min ago

on

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) hinted at possible action against China over the coronavirus pandemic.

The Arkansas Republican, who pushed a fringe conspiracy theory about the virus originating in a Chinese lab, issued a statement Thursday vowing action against “those who inflicted” COVID-19 on the world.

“We will emerge stronger from this challenge,” Cotton said, “we will hold accountable those who inflicted it on the world.”

Cotton didn’t specify what type of action should be taken in response to the pandemic.

Last month, as the virus began to spread beyond Wuhan, the GOP senator suggested the virus had originated in a high-security biochemical lab in the Chinese city.

“We don’t have evidence that this disease originated there,” Cotton said, “but because of China’s duplicity and dishonesty from the beginning, we need to at least ask the question to see what the evidence says, and China right now is not giving evidence on that question at all.”

Cotton published a column Wednesday in the National Review calling Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden the favorite candidate of China.

“When a few weeks ago President Trump acted to impose travel restrictions on China as a consequence of its abysmal handling of the Wuhan coronavirus, Biden was right there and ready to act as Beijing’s lawyer, slamming the policy as ‘hysterical xenophobia,'” Cotton wrote.

“China can count on Joe Biden always to take China’s side,” he added. “The competition between the United States and China, strategic and economic, will define the next century for our nation. We will need to be led by presidents for whom there’s no question as to which side they are on.”

He also launched an ad Thursday in Ohio, which holds its primary elections Tuesday, accusing Biden of being “weak on China.”

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Brazilian spokesperson tests positive for COVID-19 after he meets with Trump and Pence at Mar-a-Lago

Published

1 min ago

on

March 12, 2020

By

Fabio Wajngarten, a spokesperson for Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, has tested positive for COVID-19 after meeting with President Donald Trump last week.

Reuters reported on Wednesday that Wajngarten was being tested for the the novel coronavirus.

Brazilian media confirmed on Thursday that Wajngarten's test results are positive for COVID-19.

A photo quickly emerged of the official meeting with Trump and Vice President Mike Pence at Mar-a-Lago recently. It is unclear if either of the U.S. leaders plans to be tested.

The reason so few people have been tested for coronavirus proves a huge government failure: columnist

Published

5 mins ago

on

March 12, 2020

By

The greatest failure of the coronavirus is the failure of government, explained New York Times columnist David Leonhardt, who put the blame squarely on the president’s leadership for the failures of testing.

The lack of testing isn't for a lack of scientists or labs willing to do the work. Thus far about 10,000 American's have been tested, according to the briefing members of Congress received Thursday morning. South Korea, by contrast, is processing tens of thousands of tests per day.

Conservative brands Trump’s coronavirus speech a ‘disaster’ that ‘projected ineptness’ in devastating column

Published

13 mins ago

on

March 12, 2020

By

In an op-ed for the conservative outlet Commentary this Thursday, Noah Rothman discussed President Trump's Wednesday night television address where he sought to "convey calm and competence" in the midst of the growing coronavirus outbreak. But according to Rothman, Trump's address did nothing to soothe the fears of most Americans.

"When announcing the travel ban, Trump said that 'these prohibitions will not only apply to the tremendous amount of trade and cargo but various other things as we get approval. Anything coming from Europe to the United States is what we are discussing.'" Rothman writes. "But the White House soon clarified that travel restrictions would not apply to goods exchanged between the U.S. and its largest trading partner, the European Union. This was no small error. Rather than calm markets, as the president has tried so hard to do over the last few weeks, this misstatement sent stock market futures into a tailspin."

