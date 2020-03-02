Quantcast
Connect with us

Government officials sound increasingly alarmed about coronavirus — despite Trump’s predictions of a ‘cure’

Published

48 mins ago

on

Government officials are sounding increasingly alarmed about the spread of coronavirus in the United States, even as President Donald Trump has tried to falsely reassure people that a “cure” is likely to come in the near future.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, who serves as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, tells NBC News’ Richard Engel that the virus’s spread is far from being contained.

ADVERTISEMENT

“[Coronavirus has] now reached outbreak proportions and likely pandemic proportions,” Fauci explained.

The doctor also said that the U.S. would need to consider taking more drastic measures to stop the spread of the virus, including the temporary closing of schools and the banning of large gatherings such as concerts and sporting events.

““We’re not ready for it right now, but we need to be at least thinking about the possibility,” he said.

NBC News also reports that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is “planning for the possibility that President Donald Trump could make an emergency declaration to bring in extra funds and personnel to assist the administration’s coronavirus response.”

Making such a declaration would let FEMA “provide disaster medical assistance teams, mobile hospitals and military transport, among other kinds of federal support,” NBC News reports.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Coronavirus patient visited Texas mall and hotel before positive test sends her back to quarantine

Published

2 mins ago

on

March 2, 2020

By

An evacuee from China who tested "weakly positive" for the coronavirus visited a Texas mall and stayed in a hotel before returning to quarantine.

The woman spent a little more than 12 hours in San Antonio over the weekend after she was released from quarantine, but returned when she tested positive for the virus, reported the San Antonio Express-News.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Amy Klobuchar to drop out of 2020 race and endorse Biden for president before Super Tuesday

Published

17 mins ago

on

March 2, 2020

By

According to a breaking report from the New York Times, Amy Klobuchar is dropping out of the 2020 Democratic presidential race and plans to endorse Joe Biden.

"Ms. Klobuchar will appear with Mr. Biden at his rally in Dallas Monday night. The decision comes one day after former Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Ind., departed the race, and after weeks of Democratic Party hand-wringing about a crowded field of moderate candidates splitting a finite field of centrist votes, allowing Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont to march forward unopposed among progressives and amass delegates," the Times reports. "Ms. Klobuchar, despite a strong third-place finish in New Hampshire, lagged her moderate rivals in every other state and was often seen as a candidate siphoning support."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘This is the coverup’: CDC website stops reporting number of COVID-19 virus tests

Published

27 mins ago

on

March 2, 2020

By

The Center for Disease Control (CDC) is no longer sharing vital statistics about the coronavirus on its website after a new death was confirmed this week.

Judd Legum first reported that the CDC had removed the number of tests that have been given for COVID-19 from its website.

"The lack of testing is a scandal," Legum wrote. "This is the coverup."

BREAKING: The CDC has stopped disclosing the number of Americans tested for coronavirus.

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image