Government officials sound increasingly alarmed about coronavirus — despite Trump’s predictions of a ‘cure’

Government officials are sounding increasingly alarmed about the spread of coronavirus in the United States, even as President Donald Trump has tried to falsely reassure people that a “cure” is likely to come in the near future.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, who serves as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, tells NBC News’ Richard Engel that the virus’s spread is far from being contained.

“[Coronavirus has] now reached outbreak proportions and likely pandemic proportions,” Fauci explained.

The doctor also said that the U.S. would need to consider taking more drastic measures to stop the spread of the virus, including the temporary closing of schools and the banning of large gatherings such as concerts and sporting events.

““We’re not ready for it right now, but we need to be at least thinking about the possibility,” he said.

NBC News also reports that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is “planning for the possibility that President Donald Trump could make an emergency declaration to bring in extra funds and personnel to assist the administration’s coronavirus response.”

Making such a declaration would let FEMA “provide disaster medical assistance teams, mobile hospitals and military transport, among other kinds of federal support,” NBC News reports.