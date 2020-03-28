Governors banding together to rebel against Trump’s coronavirus demands: report

President Donald Trump’s stated objective to roll back coronavirus public health guidelines and resume normal business operations in the country by Easter is likely to meet opposition from critical parts of the electorate.

But there’s another obstacle to his plan, according to Politico: many governors have formed public health pacts that would prohibit doing so.

“Minnesota’s Tim Walz has started conversations with his counterparts in North Dakota and Wisconsin about an upper Midwest pact to ensure that their states are in sync on rules around social distancing,” reported Dan Goldberg. “That effort follows Connecticut, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania joining last week to announce the closure of bars, movie theaters, malls and bowling alleys — all to try to avoid a patchwork of lockdowns and orders to close businesses.”

“We will combat this virus by working together and remaining consistent across our borders,” said Gov. Ned Lamont (D-CT). Gov. J. B. Pritzker (D-IL), meanwhile, said “The patchwork remains a patchwork as long as the federal government doesn’t step up and recognize this is a war.”

Trump has already released a proposal to designate certain counties as “low-risk,” where social distancing and business closures can be relaxed. However, he did not consult with his entire coronavirus task force team before putting it forward.