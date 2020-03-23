‘Grow up!’ GOP’s John Cornyn pounded for ‘tone deaf’ response to COVID-19 relief bill’s failure

Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) rudely dismissed criticism by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) — and he was blasted by other social media users.

Schumer explained why he and other Democrats voted against the Republican coronavirus relief package, saying it did not focus on hospitals and health care workers, and Cornyn replied by saying, “Blah blah blah.”

Blah blah blah https://t.co/zkJ1fsKMGc — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) March 23, 2020

Other social media users found his response severely lacking.

There should be zero republicans in the next Congress. They are showing themselves unworthy of public trust. Start the party over from scratch. This isn’t a game. People are dying and a Senator is doing this? Who’s running against him? https://t.co/vQBHYjEtMA — Zerlina Maxwell (@ZerlinaMaxwell) March 23, 2020

I'd say you're acting like a toddler, but that would be an insult to actual toddlers. — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) March 23, 2020

I can’t tell you the depth of the contempt I feel for you right now. Why don’t you call my colleague whose cousin died and start telling your corona beer joke and “blah blah blah.” Oh, and as you laugh at the sick and the dead, tell us what a great Christian you are. Grow up! — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) March 23, 2020

I sure hope the hell you folks say you believe in, exists, John. You're a shoo-in. — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) March 23, 2020

Do you realize you're the villain in this story — Brandon Friedman (@BFriedmanDC) March 23, 2020

Have another corona asshat — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) March 23, 2020

BuT cIvIlItY — Pé (@4everNeverTrump) March 23, 2020

November cannot get here quick enough to remove this heartless, greedy man. He cares nothing about the Texan workers. He just kisses up to his corporate donors who already got huge tax cuts. Who is worse? The virus or trump or the GOP? — Beverly Hill (@HillBeverlyhill) March 23, 2020

Constituent here. We are on to you. You robbed us after 9/11, you robbed us in 2008. Not again. No bail outs for stock buy backs determined by foreclosure guy. pic.twitter.com/cQXARn4fZA — # (@RandyResist) March 23, 2020

There is a pandemic. It's threatening the health and financial security of millions of Americans. You wanted a slush fund for corporate bailouts. Dems said no. Your response is "blah blah blah" In a time of crisis, what a serious leader you are…. — Jesse Ferguson (@JesseFFerguson) March 23, 2020

You are really really bad at your job. — VACCINES CAUSE ADULTS (@gottaspeakgirl) March 23, 2020

This is your president and his family in MARCH. He lied to the American people and partied while he should’ve been ramping up preparedness. Blah blah blah. pic.twitter.com/CM9LKGmkQc — jen pal (@jennyrachelpal) March 23, 2020

This is a really tone deaf tweet for a guy who’s seat is far from guaranteed in November. People are suffering right now, and you’re blowing us off like a bratty self-involved teenager. Voters are watching. @HoustonChron this story should be of interest. pic.twitter.com/54egTCbkgr — Kim C (@cow_belle65) March 23, 2020

Blah Blah Blah?? To working Americans and Health care workers risking their lives?? You are garbage Senator Cornyn. I hope everyone in Texas will support @mjhegar to replace you! #FlipTheSenate pic.twitter.com/kOorj4zTTR — Kelly Nugent (@_Kelly_Nugent) March 23, 2020