‘Grow up!’ GOP’s John Cornyn pounded for ‘tone deaf’ response to COVID-19 relief bill’s failure

Published

2 hours ago

on

Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) rudely dismissed criticism by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) — and he was blasted by other social media users.

Schumer explained why he and other Democrats voted against the Republican coronavirus relief package, saying it did not focus on hospitals and health care workers, and Cornyn replied by saying, “Blah blah blah.”

Other social media users found his response severely lacking.

Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
Brother of Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan dies of COVID-19

Published

4 mins ago

on

March 23, 2020

By

The brother of Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan has died after testing positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, Flanagan said that her brother Ron had a compromised immune system because he was fighting cancer, according to the Star Tribune.

"To many, he’ll be a statistic: Tennessee’s second COVID-related death," Flanagan wrote on Instagram. "But to me, I’ll remember a loving, older brother, uncle, father, and husband."

"His immune system was compromised and he contracted COVID-19. He was put in a medically induced coma and placed on a ventilator. He fought it as hard as he could but it was simply too much for his body. THIS is why we must #StayHome," the lt. governor pleaded.

‘Going to get millions of people killed’: In all-caps tweet, Trump again undermines expert warnings on coronavirus

Published

8 mins ago

on

March 23, 2020

By

"The president is signaling that after 15 days he wants to 'isolate the high-risk groups' and tell everyone else to go back to work—based on a recommendation from a Twitter rando and in direct contravention to public health experts."

Just 10 minutes before midnight on Sunday, President Donald Trump fired off a cryptic all-caps tweet that was interpreted as an alarming signal that—despite warnings from health experts—he could soon lift the federal social distancing guidelines issued by the White House last week to help slow the spread of coronavirus.

Lindsey Graham begs Trump not to back off COVID-19 containment as reports emerge that he’s growing impatient

Published

11 mins ago

on

March 23, 2020

By

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Monday begged President Donald Trump to not prematurely give up on the encouragement of social distancing in an effort to restart the American economy.

Writing on Twitter, Graham tried to convince Trump that social distancing was still the right response and the best way to contain the disease's damage to both the economy and public health.

"We are fighting a two-front war -- trying to destroy the virus while keeping the economy afloat," Graham wrote. "As Dr. Fauci has consistently said, we should always err on the side of doing more -- not less -- when it comes to containment. President Trump’s best decision was stopping travel from China early on. I hope we will not undercut that decision by suggesting we back off aggressive containment policies within the United States."

