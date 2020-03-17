Quantcast
Connect with us

How little Trump cares for workers — and how much he values corporate swamp monsters — is now on full display

Published

1 min ago

on

Thanks for your support!
This article was paid for by reader donations to Raw Story Investigates.

This article was paid for by Raw Story subscribers. Not a subscriber? Try us and go ad-free for $1. Prefer to give a one-time tip? Click here.

David Cay Johnston
David Cay Johnston

The Trump pandemic response stimulus plan, shown first to Senate Republicans, proposes $100 billion for workers. The thin gruel Trump’s team proposes recalls famous 1980 Boston Globe headline mocking President Jimmy Carter: More Mush from the Wimp.

Donald Trump may have finally realized the coronavirus pandemic is real, but he hasn’t a clue about the price in lost wages, not to mention lost lives, that Americans workers will pay for his lethargic incompetence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Workers would get maybe $100 billion, corporations $850 billion. Airlines would get $50 billion, half as much as workers, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin told Senate Republicans.

While $100 billion sounds like a big number, its bupkis compared to the scope of the job loss problem.

American workers gross about $150 billion per week, IRS Table 1.4 shows.

Distribute $100 billion equally to the 168 million or so people who earn from $1 to more than $100 million in annual wages and it’s not enough to replace a week’s wages.

Restricting help to the bottom half of workers, who made just under $33,000 in 2018, wouldn’t be much better. Trump’s plan would not even replace two weeks of pay to the more than 83 million low-paid workers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump said Monday that he expected the pandemic to continue into July and August. That would be 24 weeks, not two.

We’ve already seen the Federal Reserve jump in with help for Wall Street, where the large spoons with which bankers used to take in welfare have been replaced with giant buckets.

The Fed slashed bank borrowing rates to as little as zero while offering to trade as much as $700 billion in cash for other securities to ensure financial firms can cover their obligations. Heaven forbid the bankers set aside enough reserves to cover a rainy day or a pandemic.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bankers first, American workers last is not a Trump era creation. But it is promoted with gusto. And it contradicts the core promise on which Trump beguiled almost 63 million people into casting ballots for him.

Trump was all about “the forgotten men and women” of America, both as a candidate and in his inaugural address.

ADVERTISEMENT

In accepting the Republican nomination for president in July 2016 Trump declared, “The forgotten men and women of our country — people who work hard but no longer have a voice: I am your voice.”

That promise died as soon as he left the Capitol for the White House.

The man who tried to con us with his absurd claim that coronavirus was a hoax, a “foreign virus,” and that the initial first 15 coronavirus cases in America would soon be zero, and who insisted over the weekend that virus was “under tremendous control” doesn’t have a clue.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many Americans will die because of his incompetence and denial of reality.

For the majority who survive, even with state jobless benefits, which most workers don’t qualify for, Trump’s economic stimulus is itself a hoax.

Its money aplenty for the swamp monsters Trump promised to slay and starvation wage replacement for their prey.

So maybe instead of “More Mush from the Wimp,” the smart headline would be:  Trump Feeds Workers to the Swamp Monsters.

ADVERTISEMENT

 

This article was paid for by Raw Story subscribers. Not a subscriber? Try us and go ad-free for $1. Prefer to give a one-time tip? Click here.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Super wealthy finding themselves stranded as pandemic shuts down private air travel: report

Published

23 mins ago

on

March 17, 2020

By

According to a report from Bloomberg, the super-wealthy from all over the world are finding it impossible to charter private flights as the coronavirus cripples travel and countries are banning inbound flights.

With travel bans being instituted in multiple countries -- including commercial traffic into the United States from specific countries designated by President Donald Trump's administration -- the report says the decline in traffic is hurting the wealthy as well as the luxury jet industry as it finds itself increasingly grounded.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Some conservatives willing to ‘sacrifice the elderly’ to save the economy from coronavirus: op-ed

Published

28 mins ago

on

March 17, 2020

By

As the international response to the coronavirus ramps up, the inevitable damage to the world economy is unavoidable. While common sense and simple human decency would suggest that stemming the spread of infections at the price of the economy is worth it, there are some, namely conservative voices in America, who don't exactly agree.

Writing in The Week this Tuesday, Noah Millman cites the example of CNBC host Rick Santelli, who said earlier this month that "maybe we'd be just better off if we gave [coronavirus] to everybody, and then in a month it would be over because the mortality rate of this probably isn't going to be any different if we did it that way than the long-term picture." According to Santelli, otherwise we'd be "wreaking havoc on global and domestic economies."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Here’s the MSNBC interview with Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer that drove Trump up the wall

Published

37 mins ago

on

March 17, 2020

By

President Donald Trump on Tuesday threw a temper tantrum at Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer shortly after she criticized him during an interview on MSNBC.

“Failing Michigan Governor must work harder and be much more proactive,” Trump wrote on Twitter within minutes of the interview airing. “We are pushing her to get the job done. I stand with Michigan!”

During the interview, the Democratic governor faulted the Trump administration for being slow to respond to the virus, which the president just one week ago suggested was no worse than the seasonal flu.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image