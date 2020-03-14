Quantcast
Illinois governor profanely blasts Trump for public health crisis at O’Hare airport: ‘You need to do something NOW’

Published

1 min ago

on

Shocking photos emerged on Saturday evening of large crowds and long lines at multiple airports across America.

Dr. Seema Yasmin said the travel restrictions can “create situations perfect for super-spreading events.”

Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D-IL) lashed out at President Donald Trump on Twitter:

“The crowds & lines O’Hare are unacceptable & need to be addressed immediately,” he said.

He said he was posting the message on Twitter because “this is the only communications medium you pay attention to.”

“The federal government needs to get its [email protected]#t together,” Pritzker added. “NOW.”

Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
The French to vote on Sunday in spite of coronavirus pandemic

Published

31 mins ago

on

March 14, 2020

By

France goes to the polls Sunday in nationwide local elections, defying a mounting health crisis caused by the coronavirus outbreak that still risks keeping many voters at home.

President Emmanuel Macron, for whom the two-round polls are a crucial mid-term test, has insisted that the polls to elect mayors and municipal councils must go ahead to assure democratic continuity in the country.

And despite fresh restrictions announced Saturday evening, including the closure of non-essential public places such as cafes, restaurants, cinemas and gyms, the elections will go ahead.

Officials have insisted that voting will take place under the tightest sanitary conditions, despite widespread fear that polling stations are ideal germ-spreading venues and a particular risk for older people.

Shocking photos emerge from airports of long and crowded lines for coronavirus testing: ‘A social distancing nightmare’

Published

1 hour ago

on

March 14, 2020

By

Social media users shared photos of long lines at international airports as new COVID-19 coronavirus tests went into effect.

Here are some of the images from major airports in America:

https://twitter.com/davidenrich/status/1239004689338970113

https://twitter.com/StevenDialFox4/status/1238991998155206657

https://twitter.com/WinnieDynasty/status/1239004642090024963

https://twitter.com/NBCDFW/status/1239005251182759936

https://twitter.com/BrookeGMcDonald/status/1238986272137502720

https://twitter.com/CBSDFW/status/1239007518317314048

https://twitter.com/Michael_Sadler/status/1238997190992896001

Two Democratic Party lawmakers from Brooklyn have tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus: report

Published

2 hours ago

on

March 14, 2020

By

Two Brooklyn Democrats in the New York legislature have tested positive COVID-19 coronavirus, the Speaker of the State Assembly announced on Saturday evening.

"It has come to my attention that two of our Assembly colleagues – Helene Weinstein and Charles Barron - have been diagnosed with COVID-19," Speaker Carl Heastie posted on Twitter.

"I have been in contact with both members and we are taking swift action to address this situation," he pledged.

"I have spoken with the Governor and the Senate and we are undertaking an intensive cleaning of the Capital and the Legislative Office Building. Additionally, all legislators and staff that have come in contact with these members will be tested to ensure the safety of everyone," Heastie added.

