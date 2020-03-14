Illinois governor profanely blasts Trump for public health crisis at O’Hare airport: ‘You need to do something NOW’

Shocking photos emerged on Saturday evening of large crowds and long lines at multiple airports across America.

Dr. Seema Yasmin said the travel restrictions can “create situations perfect for super-spreading events.”

This is what travel restrictions can do: create situations perfect for super-spreading events. https://t.co/ROwzfsCpoj — Dr. Seema Yasmin (@DoctorYasmin) March 15, 2020

Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D-IL) lashed out at President Donald Trump on Twitter:

“The crowds & lines O’Hare are unacceptable & need to be addressed immediately,” he said.

He said he was posting the message on Twitter because “this is the only communications medium you pay attention to.”

“The federal government needs to get its [email protected]#t together,” Pritzker added. “NOW.”

The crowds & lines O’Hare are unacceptable & need to be addressed immediately.@realDonaldTrump @VP since this is the only communication medium you pay attention to—you need to do something NOW. These crowds are waiting to get through customs which is under federal jurisdiction — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) March 15, 2020