Internet buries Trump for freaking out about his bad press while people are dying: ‘Unfit for office and growing worse by the hour’

Donald Trump was hammered on Twitter on Saturday morning after he launched a barrage of accusations at the nation’s media — with his usual complaints about “FAKE NEWS” — as commenters told him to concentrate on helping health care workers fight the coronavirus pandemic and quit worrying about how he looks.

In a three-tweet attack, the president raged at the nation’s media, with an all-CAPS warning to “NAME YOUR SOURCES!”

One commenter cut right to the chase, telling the president “Obama was better.”

You can see an assortment of responses below:

So much of the Lamestream Media is writing and broadcasting stories with facts that are made up and knowingly wrong. They are doing it by quoting unnamed sources that simply do not exist. These are very dangerous & corrupt people, who will do anything to win. NAME YOUR SOURCES! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 28, 2020

unfit for office and growing worse by the hour#ThePresidentIsACrybaby — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) March 28, 2020

You are a murderer. pic.twitter.com/HaHib0NLZf — Jeffrey Guterman (@JeffreyGuterman) March 28, 2020

Damn those untrue facts, ok Spanky name one, let's go through these one at a time — nonpartisanhuman (@nonpartisanhum1) March 28, 2020

Obama was better. — David Sullivan (@dvdsly6) March 28, 2020

Im not telling you how to do your job but people are dying and you’re on social media. No wonder you’re getting bad reviews. — The Drake Stays Home ‍☠️ (@vampireontitus) March 28, 2020

There's a deadly pandemic that has taken the life of over 1700 Americans in a matter of weeks and Trump is more focused on WHINING About his bad media coverage. Does anyone really want 4 more years of this BS?! — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) March 28, 2020

From someone blatantly lying in almost every fucking sentence this is a balzy, borderline psychopath, thing to say. Are there people still falling for this in US? How dumb can you be. — Pierre (@pierre_crypt0) March 28, 2020

So, people who use "unnamed sources" are liars? pic.twitter.com/rJYVaNV6ze — Alexis (@lequi_aq) March 28, 2020

You are such a whiny ass when you can’t go blow taxpayer money on cheating at golf. — The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) March 28, 2020

Yeah but hey, why is it that weeks after you said there were enough test kits there’s still a shortage of test kits? — Socially Distant Trial Lawyer (@DecentTrial) March 28, 2020

It's *always* someone else's fault – if there's one constant in your catastrophic government, it's that it's *never* your fault. Guess what? It *is* – and people are dying and will continue to die due to your insanity. 25th Amendment now. pic.twitter.com/YEunycqSIo — (@OwnRules) March 28, 2020