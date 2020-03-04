Quantcast
Internet explodes at John Roberts’ ‘partisan’ attack on Chuck Schumer: ‘He can stuff it’

Published

5 mins ago

on

On Wednesday, Chief Justice John Roberts took the highly unusual step of publicly criticizing Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) for his speech warning Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh that they “will pay the price” if they rule against women’s rights — a move that was all the more notable because Roberts failed to say anything when President Donald Trump attacked Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sonia Sotomayor a week ago.

This was not lost on many social media commentators, who reacted with outrage at Roberts’ apparent decision to pick sides:

Chief Justice condemns Schumer for criticizing two justices — but was utterly silent when Trump did the same

Published

36 mins ago

on

March 4, 2020

By

On Wednesday, as the Supreme Court heard oral arguments in an abortion rights case from Louisiana that could effectively render Roe v. Wade useless, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) spoke on the steps, warning Trump-appointed Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh that "You have unleashed a whirlwind, and you will pay the price."

A reasonable person would interpret this to mean, they will face public criticism and an erosion of confidence in the judiciary if they move to strike down women's rights. But much of the right-wing commentariat chose to frame Schumer's comments as a "threat" against the justices — and so, apparently, did Chief Justice John Roberts, who issued a rare statement rebuking the Democratic Leader:

Get ready for Trump’s Ukraine conspiracy theories to resurface: MSNBC panel

Published

1 hour ago

on

March 4, 2020

By

President Donald Trump demanding that Ukraine help him attack former Vice President Joe Biden was the source of his impeachment, and Wednesday's MSNBC panel anticipates the president is about to go after it again.

In wake of Biden's successes at the polls and his slight delegate lead, Associated Press reporter Jonathan Lemire explained that Ukraine is about to come back.

"Publicly the president is eager for this fight. He believes that Bernie Sanders, the one he's been publicly chanting for, he's a socialist, [Trump] thinks he's out of step with a lot of the country, and jin up among the lefts that was rigged against Bernie Sanders, in the hope that some of Bernie's hardcore supporters might stay home," said Lemire.

