Internet ridicules Trump surgeon general for president is ‘healthier than I am’ claim: ‘He must be really ill then’
Surgeon General Jerome Adams was buried under a withering blanket of derision on Sunday morning after telling CNN’s Jake Tapper, “The president, he sleeps less than I do and he’s healthier than I am.”
Adams’ comment brought to mind Trump’s doctors previously praising his health with equally ridiculous claims.
Needless to say, the Internet remembered and Twitter regulars had a field day laughing at the doctor.
“The president, he sleeps less than I do and he’s healthier than I am,” Jerome Adams, US surgeon general, tells @jaketapper on @CNNSotu.
— Manu Raju (@mkraju) March 8, 2020
This bullshit again? Did he also say that trump will live to be 200 despite his diet of fast food and lack of exercise? Was there any pushback? Haven't we had enough of this???
— Eric Slater (@ericsslater) March 8, 2020
Not again! 🙄
— Chidi®️ (@ChidiNwatu) March 8, 2020
Yes, the picture of health. pic.twitter.com/ooVmk8G0Bb
— Suzan Scott (@NewsJunkieBlu) March 8, 2020
He must be really ill then.
— Lauri🥀🕊 (@Seahawksfan7777) March 8, 2020
I call BULLSH.T
— Lisa Grace (@_LisaGrace_) March 8, 2020
This is sounding more and more like N Korea.
— Steven Strauss (@Steven_Strauss) March 8, 2020
Did I wake up in North Korea this morning??
You know, that place where government officials shower Dear Leader with slathering adulation.
— J.E. Chester (@jechester431) March 8, 2020
Ronny Jackson. Wash. Rinse. Repeat.
— Squirrelgirl (@donnamreiss) March 8, 2020
Utter bulls hit lunacy and extremely unprofessional as any physician with a brain knows sleep is most essential to health, doesn’t lie and would spot Trumps psychopathology in a heart beat Calling that mess healthy is totally bizarre
— LA (@trying2help) March 8, 2020
Keep in mind this guy was Mike Pence's Health Commissioner in Indiana.
— 🌲🌲 Andy from Oregon 🌲🌲 (@AndrewFmOregon) March 8, 2020
Jerome Adams must be one unhealthy doctor!
— Runnergal4life 👩🏽🦱✌🏽🌊 (@BlueWave215) March 8, 2020
Sad to hear that @Surgeon_General is not well.
— Louise (@clwtweet) March 8, 2020
Was there ANY pushback on such a ridiculous statement?
— Toad Heartbreak (@toadheartbreak) March 8, 2020
Then the US Surgeon general is a liar OR he's not well. Maybe both.
— Lynn Marie (@nlm53) March 8, 2020
Jerome must be on life support.
— Mrs Olson Says (@mrsolsonsays) March 8, 2020