Internet ridicules Trump surgeon general for president is ‘healthier than I am’ claim: ‘He must be really ill then’

Surgeon General Jerome Adams was buried under a withering blanket of derision on Sunday morning after telling CNN’s Jake Tapper, “The president, he sleeps less than I do and he’s healthier than I am.”

Adams’ comment brought to mind Trump’s doctors previously praising his health with equally ridiculous claims.

Needless to say, the Internet remembered and Twitter regulars had a field day laughing at the doctor.

“The president, he sleeps less than I do and he’s healthier than I am,” Jerome Adams, US surgeon general, tells @jaketapper on @CNNSotu. — Manu Raju (@mkraju) March 8, 2020

This bullshit again? Did he also say that trump will live to be 200 despite his diet of fast food and lack of exercise? Was there any pushback? Haven't we had enough of this??? — Eric Slater (@ericsslater) March 8, 2020

Yes, the picture of health. pic.twitter.com/ooVmk8G0Bb — Suzan Scott (@NewsJunkieBlu) March 8, 2020

He must be really ill then. — Lauri🥀🕊 (@Seahawksfan7777) March 8, 2020

I call BULLSH.T — Lisa Grace (@_LisaGrace_) March 8, 2020

This is sounding more and more like N Korea. — Steven Strauss (@Steven_Strauss) March 8, 2020

Did I wake up in North Korea this morning?? You know, that place where government officials shower Dear Leader with slathering adulation. — J.E. Chester (@jechester431) March 8, 2020

Ronny Jackson. Wash. Rinse. Repeat. — Squirrelgirl (@donnamreiss) March 8, 2020

Utter bulls hit lunacy and extremely unprofessional as any physician with a brain knows sleep is most essential to health, doesn’t lie and would spot Trumps psychopathology in a heart beat Calling that mess healthy is totally bizarre — LA (@trying2help) March 8, 2020

Keep in mind this guy was Mike Pence's Health Commissioner in Indiana. — 🌲🌲 Andy from Oregon 🌲🌲 (@AndrewFmOregon) March 8, 2020

Jerome Adams must be one unhealthy doctor! — Runnergal4life 👩🏽‍🦱✌🏽🌊 (@BlueWave215) March 8, 2020

Sad to hear that @Surgeon_General is not well. — Louise (@clwtweet) March 8, 2020

Was there ANY pushback on such a ridiculous statement? — Toad Heartbreak (@toadheartbreak) March 8, 2020

Then the US Surgeon general is a liar OR he's not well. Maybe both. — Lynn Marie (@nlm53) March 8, 2020

