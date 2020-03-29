Internet stunned after ‘sociopath’ Trump brags his pandemic press conferences are getting ratings like ‘The Bachelor’ finale
As part of a three-tweet attack on the “lamestream media” Donald Trump made a point of bragging that the daily press conferences on the coronavirus pandemic that he has taken over are getting ratings similar to Monday Night Football and “The Bachelor” finales.
According to the president’s tone-deaf tweet issued when the mortality rate from the COVID-19 virus is accelerating, “Because the ‘Ratings’ of my News Conferences etc. are so high, ‘Bachelor finale, Monday Night Football type numbers’ according to the @nytimes, the Lamestream Media is going CRAZY. ‘Trump is reaching too many people, we must stop him.’ said one lunatic. See you at 5:00 P.M.!”
That prompted a fast and furious response from commenters who are hunkered down in their homes over health concerns across the country.
Because the “Ratings” of my News Conferences etc. are so high, “Bachelor finale, Monday Night Football type numbers” according to the @nytimes, the Lamestream Media is going CRAZY. “Trump is reaching too many people, we must stop him.” said one lunatic. See you at 5:00 P.M.!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 29, 2020
You ride a Pale Horse pic.twitter.com/W8hnOrB7Ad
— driftglass (@Mr_Electrico) March 29, 2020
Ratings?! Your leadership is DEPLORABLE! https://t.co/o7WSzHZ4ig
— Outspoken (@Out5p0ken) March 29, 2020
Who would have thought that willful incompetence leading to the deaths of thousands, and suffering of millions, would produce such awesome ratings! Congrats President Trump on your “success”.
— David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) March 29, 2020
You’re a murderer.https://t.co/3PMSclmXlI
— John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) March 29, 2020
As people die by the thousands, this monster crows about his RATINGS.
— Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) March 29, 2020
As Americans fight for their lives, all he sees is his ratings.
That’s just another proof that America is run by a sociopath.
— Chidi®️ (@ChidiNwatu) March 29, 2020
Trump’s order of importance:
1. His “ratings.”
2. The market.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
2,000,000. Your lives.
— Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) March 29, 2020
Ratings? That’s what you’re focusing on. Ratings? This is the worse medical crisis in 100 years. People need info. They’re not watching for entertainment They’re watching for life saving info.
— Kim Northrop (@bettygirl1239) March 29, 2020
— 💙CoolBreeze💙 (@BreezeMountains) March 29, 2020
Ratings. This is what he’s concerned about.
— Milquetoast (@BlueRobotDesign) March 29, 2020
Americans are dying. You are concerned about your TV-ratings. There is no bottom.
— Amy Siskind 🏳️🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) March 29, 2020
How many American deaths will you be responsible for in this episode?
— Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) March 29, 2020
The world is ending and Trump is trying to convince us he has good ratings. So sad.
— Darryl Silver (@silveraa) March 29, 2020
Omg. I didn’t believe this was a real account. I was certain this was a parody account.
I was wrong.
You’re a sick, sick man.
Truly. pic.twitter.com/5SStPpy7DB
— Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) March 29, 2020
You said the quiet part out loud again. You’ve got a hit on your hand and play it right, more drama and cliffhangers, you’ll get renewed for another season. SAD to see a President acting or even thinking this way.
— Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) March 29, 2020
Hilarious that even tho you’ve gotten a bump out of your daily propoganda conferences, people still approve of everyone else over you. See you at 5! pic.twitter.com/JATveChvCN
— Jesus Fucking Christ (@GodsBastardSon_) March 29, 2020
Imagine doing a televised address on the unprecedented number of Americans contracting a lethal virus and your takeaway being “Bachelor finale” ratings.
— Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) March 29, 2020
dead bodies are piling up in refrigerated trucks in front of NYC hospitals and this fucking sociopath is bragging about *ratings* https://t.co/nIZWi8ARac
— Red Physical Distancing Champion (@Redpainter1) March 29, 2020
At the time Trump tweeted this, over 130,000 Americans have Coronavirus and more than 2,300 have died pic.twitter.com/fq2rfUivro
— Evan Siegfried (@evansiegfried) March 29, 2020
