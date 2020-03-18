Quantcast
Connect with us

It could be 18 months until we get back to normal if we don’t stop spreading coronavirus: Infectious disease chief

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump has tried to make Americans feel like it will take just 15 days to calm the spread of the coronavirus. If the country locked down for 15 days, it’s possible the spread could stop, or at the very least it would give hospitals the opportunity to tackle the problem.

Research director Michael Osterholm from the University of Minnesota Center for Infectious Diseases warned that this could go on for as many as 18 months if we don’t lock down to contain the spread of the virus.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So, first of all, again just from a straight talk standpoint, let’s clear up a couple of things,” he began. “One, I think the imperial college report is right. It’s going to be 15 to 18 months and we’re going to have to decide how we’re going to live during that time, not just die from the virus. Second of all, let me just say, what the president did today in signing that act is largely cosmetic. And I resent the fact we’re trying to sell to America we’re doing something we’re not.”

He explained that companies that make respirators and protective gear have been working full time and every machine has been running for weeks.

“There’s nothing new coming,” Osterholm explained. “You just don’t invent these overnight. so we are going to be very short on these issues. as far as testing, I think we’re going to see an implosion of testing in three, four weeks. We’re running out of reagents. The world doesn’t have enough reagents right now. We do not support drive-by testing right now. We need to focus it in hospitals where it will have its most important good and we’re going to be rationing testing in a way that we haven’t even thought about just within a few weeks because we can’t.”

Watch his full comments below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

GOP senator suggested calling Trump’s bailouts ‘freedom payments’ to make them sound better: report

Published

13 mins ago

on

March 18, 2020

By

On Wednesday, the Washington Post examined how President Donald Trump's call for bailing out struggling industries is changing the political calculus for Republicans — and has many lawmakers scrambling to figure out how to sell a policy their base voters consider anathema.

One of the best illustrations of this was an exchange that occurred between a Republican senator and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, who has been at the forefront of the administration's push for economic relief measures.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Megyn Kelly scorched for complaining about criticism of Trump’s coronavirus response: ‘Stop being obtuse’

Published

49 mins ago

on

March 18, 2020

By

On Wednesday, right-wing commentator Megyn Kelly took to Twitter to complain that President Donald Trump is getting too much criticism for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic:

I am so sick of seeking the news on Coronavirus and constantly getting bombarded w/how it’s all Trump’s fault or what Trump is calling the damn virus. Can we focus on what needs to be done right now and play the blame/political game later? Good Lord.

— Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) March 18, 2020

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Americans aren’t sure who to trust on coronavirus — especially after Trump spent over a month denying it

Published

1 hour ago

on

March 18, 2020

By

It's the 49th day since the first case of coronavirus/COVID19 reached the United States, but it wasn't until day 44 that President Donald Trump announced he was declaring a national emergency and began taking the disease seriously.

Up until last Friday, the president had been calling it nothing more than the flu, saying it would be gone by April, there would be "close to zero" cases soon, it's under control because the borders are closed and more. So, it's no surprise that fewer than 40 percent of Americans trust what Trump says about the coronavirus.

Continue Reading
 
 
Skip to toolbar Log Out