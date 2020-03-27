Quantcast
‘It’s just sad’: Michigan doctor calls BS on Trump’s coronavirus claims on Hannity

Published

1 min ago

on

A Michigan doctor fact-checked President Donald Trump’s claims about the coronavirus situation in his state.

The president questioned the need for more ventilators and personal protective equipment in an appearance on Sean Hannity’s Fox News program, and he blamed Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for the growing outbreak in her state.

Dr. Rob Davidson, who has publicly criticized the president in recent days, called out Trump’s claims on his way to an emergency room shift.

“Just had to take a minute for a brief message for our president,” Davidson began in a self-recorded video posted online. “I heard you were on Hannity tonight attacking my governor, a governor who issued a shelter-in-place [order], who from the beginning has taken this entire crisis seriously, who’s working overtime with her office and the hospitals systems in our state to get us ventilators, to get us masks, to get us the gear that we need, to help get us tests here in Michigan.”

“Here and everywhere else in this country we still don’t have enough tests,” he continued. “I’m still using one single paper mask for an entire shift because of shortages of PPE. We have hospitals here in Detroit and Michigan who are getting to the end of their supply of ventilators, and they’re going to have to start telling families that they can’t save their loved ones because they don’t have enough equipment here, now that the president canceled an order for $1 billion for ventilators from GM because they were worried about having too many.”

“President Trump, for you to blame anybody but yourself is expected, it’s predictable, but it’s just sad,” Davidson added. “We’re out here on the front lines trying to take care of our patients, working hard with our governors and the states, and all you can worry about is when you can get people back to work and back to church, and trying to make yourself look good in all this instead of taking the leadership role that you’ve needed to take for so long.”

“I still have people in this state who don’t believe that this is a big deal because you told them it was a Democratic hoax, because you told them it was just like the flu or a cold, that just like that it would be gone, when none of that was true, when your experts knew that wasn’t true — and now it’s proving not to be true,” Davidson concluded. “This lies squarely on you. You still need to order a national shelter-in-place [order], we still need more tests, we still the Defensive Protection Act to be fully operationalized so we can get ventilators and PPE. That is on you. Please help us on the front lines, President Trump, it’s all we’re asking. We need help from our national leadership.”

