Trump circle ‘concerned’ president’s coronavirus response exposes how he isn’t a very good leader: NYT reporter

Published

2 hours ago

on

Appearing on CNN’s “New Day,” New York Times White House correspondent Maggie Haberman uncharacteristically criticized President Donald Trump for his administration’s botched response to the coronavirus pandemic, building on her article that called the president a “bystander” during the crisis.

Writing for the Times, she explained, “While he presents himself as the nation’s commanding figure, Mr. Trump has essentially become a bystander as school superintendents, sports commissioners, college presidents, governors and business owners across the country take it upon themselves to shut down much of American life without clear guidance from the president.”

Asked to elaborate, Haberman noted the president’s speech two night ago, saying, “What’s striking about his Oval Office address — there were many things striking about it, one thing that was notable, he talked about this ban on travel from Europe but he didn’t describe it accurately. There were a bunch of mistakes, people around the president are used to him making mistakes in speeches — this not an average speech.”

“He didn’t talk at all about testing, he didn’t talk about further guidelines for people beyond be careful with elderly people and wash your hands a lot, if you’re feeling ill, stay home,” she continued. “Even as the president offered this somewhat more serious tone the other night, in his speech he still reverted back to form talking about a rally that had been planned that hadn’t been announced yet that he claimed had sold out with 100,000 RSVPs and he left open the possibility he might go.”

“The governor of Florida urged people not to have large gatherings — the rally was scheduled for Florida, so you are seeing a real moment where how the president actually leads, absent Mueller, absent impeachment investigation, is coming into stark relief and it is causing concern for a number of people,” she added.

Watch below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro tests positive for coronavirus after meeting Trump

Published

3 mins ago

on

March 13, 2020

By

Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro has tested positive for the coronavirus just days after downplaying the outbreak.

The right-wing Bolsonaro came up positive for the COVID-19 virus in his first test, according to local media reports.

Major Rio de Janeiro newspaper reporting that president Jair Bolsonaro’s first test has come back positive for coronavirus https://t.co/f7yTVDtwDG

Trump campaign officials scramble to salvage re-election plans as pandemic crisis swamps White House: report

Published

15 mins ago

on

March 13, 2020

By

According to a report from Politico, officials heading up Donald Trump's re-election campaign are having to make major adjustments to how they will sell the president now that his administration is reeling over their handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

The report states that even the president has set aside wanting to talk his re-elections plans as he tries to get out from under the avalanche of criticism he is receiving as the U.S. is, to all appearances, shutting down to wait out that spread of the deadly virus.

Jared Kushner’s distant relative is helping him research coronavirus by soliciting Facebook opinions: report

Published

19 mins ago

on

March 13, 2020

By

A doctor with family ties to Jared Kushner solicited advice for handling the coronavirus outbreak on Facebook -- and then apparently passed along the tip to the White House senior adviser.

Kurt Kloss, whose fashion model daughter is married to Kushner's brother, posted a query just before midnight Wednesday seeking recommendations from fellow emergency room physicians on fighting the deadly COVID-19 outbreak, reported Politico.

“I have direct channel to person now in charge at White House,” Kurt Kloss wrote in the post.

