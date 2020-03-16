Quantcast
Connect with us

Kentucky delays primary election until end of June

Published

2 mins ago

on

In coronavirus America, states are choosing whether or not they want to delay their primary elections to keep people safe from having to choose between their votes and their lives.

In a video announcement, Secretary of State Michael Adams (R-KY) announced that the May 19th primary would be moved.

ADVERTISEMENT

He isn’t the only one taking action, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R-OH) has asked that the election be postponed for similar reasons and urged people to continue to self-isolate.

Louisiana has already postponed their primary, and some poll locations are being closed in Arizona and moved to much larger locations to keep people spread out and safe.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Kentucky delays primary election until end of June

Published

1 min ago

on

March 16, 2020

By

In coronavirus America, states are choosing whether or not they want to delay their primary elections to keep people safe from having to choose between their votes and their lives.

In a video announcement, Michael Adams announced that the May 19th primary would be moved.

https://twitter.com/merica/status/1239659672736600064

He isn't the only one taking action, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R-OH) has asked that the election be postponed for similar reasons and urged people to continue to self-isolate.

Louisiana has already postponed their primary, and some poll locations are being closed in Arizona and moved to much larger locations to keep people spread out and safe.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Saturday Night Live to shut down for three weeks in response to coronavirus outbreak

Published

20 mins ago

on

March 16, 2020

By

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the NBC sketch comedy show Saturday Night Live (SNL) will be shutting down operations for three weeks in response to the growing coronavirus outbreak.

SNL is taped in front of a live studio audience, as do other shows Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune, which are shutting down as well.

Read the full report over at The Hollywood Reporter.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

CNN celebrates Donald Trump for finally realizing he doesn’t have everything under control

Published

21 mins ago

on

March 16, 2020

By

CNN host Jake Tapper and White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins showed the evolution of President Donald Trump's statements about the coronavirus.

In a press conference Monday, Trump told Collins that he never meant that he has a handle on the disease, rather he has a "tremendous control" over the government response to it. But when he briefed the press Sunday, Trump told people to "relax. We’re doing great. It all will pass.”

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image