Kentucky delays primary election until end of June

In coronavirus America, states are choosing whether or not they want to delay their primary elections to keep people safe from having to choose between their votes and their lives.

In a video announcement, Secretary of State Michael Adams (R-KY) announced that the May 19th primary would be moved.

Kentucky moving primary to June 23rd, per the state's secretary of state. https://t.co/Hi7U8Ga7n2 — Dan Merica (@merica) March 16, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

He isn’t the only one taking action, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R-OH) has asked that the election be postponed for similar reasons and urged people to continue to self-isolate.

Louisiana has already postponed their primary, and some poll locations are being closed in Arizona and moved to much larger locations to keep people spread out and safe.