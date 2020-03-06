Latest Dem shake-up is ‘Mitch McConnell’s worst nightmare’: CNN conservative

Appearing on CNN with host Jim Sciutto and Democratic strategist Paul Begala, conservative commentator A.B. Stoddard said the shake-up in the Democratic Party primaries that has seen former Vice President Joe Biden surging past Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) just made the Republican Party’s attempt to hold onto their Senate majority in the 2020 election exceedingly difficult.

Asked by host Sciutto how Super Tuesday impacted the Republican’s 2020 prospects. Stoddard said stated that the GOP had been pinning their hopes on Sanders being at the top of the ticket in the belief that he would hurt down-ticket Democrats. However, things would be quite different with Biden as the Democratic presidential nominee.

Mentioning popular Montana Gov Steve Bullock (D) sudden decision to run for the Senate, Sciutto began, “Let’s talk down-ballot. Big argument and you heard this from sitting Democratic lawmakers worried about a Sanders nomination effect on down-ballot races. One said it will lose us twenty-five, thirty -that kind of thing. Now we’re seeing Biden surging. You see some of that fear being relieved and Steve Bullock jumping into the race, races where Democrats have a chance of getting — you know, bringing back the Senate. what do you see the down-ballot races stand today?”

“Steve Bullock would not have gotten in if Sanders was going to be the nominee which we thought on Saturday morning,” Stoddard explained. “This is Mitch McConnell’s worst nightmare.”

“Donald Trump may not appreciate the threat to the Senate Republican majority, but [Senate Majority Leader] Mitch McConnell certainly does. [Sen.] Thom Tillis in North Carolina, he’s not only below his Democratic rival, it is now officially a tossup race. [Sen.] Martha McSally in Arizona, below her Democratic rival. They’re going to have to spend tons of money on John Cornyn in Texas and [Iowa Senator] Joni Ernst.”

“This is becoming expensive, this is a real threat and with Biden at the top of the ticket, the majority is in question,” she concluded.

Watch below: