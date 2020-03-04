Quantcast
Matt Gaetz mocks essential coronavirus funding by strapping on a gas mask

March 4, 2020

While many have joked that the coronavirus is the beginning of a zombie apocalypse, the truth is that it’s a highly contagious disease that has a higher than normal fatality rate.

After debates over how much money would be needed to ensure American safety, Democrats and Republicans finally agreed on a funding package that passed the U.S. Senate and was sent to the House. Democrats argued that more money would be needed than President Donald Trump anticipated, going off of the funding for ebola, which caused very few people to get sick. In the end, Republicans agreed to over $8 billion in funding.

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) mocked the whole process by wearing a gas mask when reviewing the funding.

