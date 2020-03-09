Matt Gaetz was informed mid-flight on Air Force One that he may have been exposed to coronavirus: report

On Monday, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) announced he was voluntarily submitting to a self-quarantine after being informed that he had come into contact with a coronavirus-infected attendee of the Conservative Political Action Conference.

But according to Politico’s Melanie Zanona, Gaetz first learned of the exposure in a very awkward place — mid-flight, aboard Air Force One.

Gaetz reportedly submitted to testing immediately upon landing.

I’m told Gaetz’s office wasn’t informed until MID-FLIGHT that he had interacted with the infected CPAC attendee… but Gaetz was tested for coronavirus immediately after he landed, per sources. https://t.co/C06wYA4C8L — Melanie Zanona (@MZanona) March 9, 2020

Gaetz had previously been spotted aboard Air Force Once prior to the announcement, fueling speculation that he had come into contact with President Donald Trump.

Several other lawmakers who attended CPAC have also undertaken voluntary quarantine measures after being alerted to exposure, including Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Reps. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) and Doug Collins (R-GA).