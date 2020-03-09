Republican Matt Gaetz self-quarantines over exposure fears after wearing a gasmask to mock emergency coronavirus funding
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) is the fourth Republican to self-quarantine after potential COVID-19 coronavirus exposure while attending the right-wing Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Washington, DC.
His office announced on Twitter that Gaetz has been tested for coronavirus and is currently self-quarantining. He is also closing his Washington, DC office.
Gaetz joins Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) and Rep. Doug Collins are also under self-quarantine.
Gaetz had mocked coronavirus by wearing a gas mask:
Reviewing the coronavirus supplemental appropriation and preparing to go vote. pic.twitter.com/wjJ4YY4VZz
— Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) March 4, 2020
Over the weekend, one of his constituents died from the virus and a second has tested positive. Gaetz was on Air Force One with Trump hours before his self-quarantine.
Here is his announcement:
Congressman Gaetz had expected COVID-19 to impact Congress, given the elevated frequency of travel and human contact, and demonstrated his concern last week on the House Floor.https://t.co/zb6P9bmHK7
— Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) March 9, 2020
Our Washington office will be closed during this time, with our Pensacola office remaining open.
— Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) March 9, 2020
Classy.
Matt Gaetz mocks essential coronavirus funding by strapping on a gas maskhttps://t.co/hJIpeMjUqf
— Raw Story (@RawStory) March 4, 2020