Michigan governor’s former opponent slams ‘inept’ Trump for petty attacks: ‘I’ve got her back’

On Saturday, former Michigan gubernatorial candidate Abdul El-Sayed clapped back at President Donald Trump for his attacks on Gov. Gretchen Whitmer:

#ThatWomanInMichigan is @GovWhitmer. I ran against her. And though we may not always agree on everything, I know how tough she is. Leading in crisis is hard. It’s even HARDER when the President is inept. I admire the work she’s putting in for our state. And I’ve got her back. — Abdul El-Sayed (@AbdulElSayed) March 28, 2020

El-Sayed, a progressive candidate aligned with Bernie Sanders, ran for the gubernatorial nomination in 2018.

Trump has sharply attacked Whitmer’s handling of the coronavirus crisis, which is beginning to form a hot spot in Michigan, even as his administration has delayed or canceled shipments of crucial medical equipment to the state.

Whitmer has worked to stay above the ugliness, urging the country to unite against the common enemy that is the pandemic.