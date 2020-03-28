Quantcast
Michigan governor’s former opponent slams ‘inept’ Trump for petty attacks: ‘I’ve got her back’

1 hour ago

On Saturday, former Michigan gubernatorial candidate Abdul El-Sayed clapped back at President Donald Trump for his attacks on Gov. Gretchen Whitmer:

El-Sayed, a progressive candidate aligned with Bernie Sanders, ran for the gubernatorial nomination in 2018.

Trump has sharply attacked Whitmer’s handling of the coronavirus crisis, which is beginning to form a hot spot in Michigan, even as his administration has delayed or canceled shipments of crucial medical equipment to the state.

Whitmer has worked to stay above the ugliness, urging the country to unite against the common enemy that is the pandemic.


Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
Banks are causing a cash crisis by tightening lending standards during coronavirus crisis

3 mins ago

March 28, 2020

Major banks in America are tightening access to credit as coronavirus shutdowns put households across America in dire financial shape, The Wall Street Journal reported Saturday.

"Banks and financial-technology firms are starting to toughen their approval standards for new loans to consumers and small businesses. That means many people could find it hard to get credit just when they most need it, as the novel coronavirus pandemic puts thousands out of work," the newspaper reported.

BUSTED: Florida’s GOP governor illegally denied Miami Herald access to coronavirus briefing

35 mins ago

March 28, 2020

Gov. Ron DeSantis denied the Miami Herald access to a COVID-19 coronavirus briefing, the newspaper's Tallahassee Bureau Chief reported Saturday.

"Gov. Ron DeSantis decided to violate the state's public meeting laws and chose to exclude the Miami Herald and Tampa Bay Times from a media briefing at the Capitol," Mary Ellen Klas reported.

"His media staff told another reporter, NSF's Jim Turner, that if he insisted that we be allowed in, Turner would be kept out," she noted.

Experts pour cold water of Trump’s proposal to lock down New York with a two-week quarantine

1 hour ago

March 28, 2020

On Saturday, President Donald Trump raised the possibility that he might impose a quarantine on the states of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut to contain the spread of coronavirus. But his suggestion has not met a receptive audience from experts.

Conservative Naval War College professor Tom Nichols pointed out that Trump doesn't have the authority to order such a quarantine in the first place. And former White House Press Secretary Joel Lockhart noted if it did happen, it would be stunningly authoritarian.

