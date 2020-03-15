More Republicans than Democrats will die because of right-wing coronavirus lies: conservative columnist

Appearing on MSNBC’s “AM Joy” on Sunday morning, conservative columnist Jennifer Rubin said the daily drumbeat of misinformation coming from the White House and Fox News that has downplayed the coronavirus pandemic will likely lead to more deaths among Republicans than Democrats.

Speaking with host Joy Reid, after watching a clip of a Trump supporter calling the pandemic a Democratic hoax, the former Republican said that the president’s earlier downplaying of the health threat has put some of his biggest boosters at risk.

Speaking about Fox News, Rubin offered, “Here is a particular cruelty/irony that it is their core viewers, the Republican older viewers, who are the most at risk. And when you think about it, which party immediately canceled all of their rallies? Which party immediately started having their political figures really portray and use their lies as an example? It was the Democrats.”

“So, I hate to put it this way, but there will be less Democrat deaths because there will be less mass gatherings, there will be less opportunities for people to congregate and share this horrible disease. So it is really a very short-sighted strategy,” she warned.

