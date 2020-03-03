MSNBC worried about what Chris Matthews would say ‘each time he went on air’: Washington Post

A shocking report from the Washington Post revealed that MSNBC grew more and more concerned about Chris Matthews and what he might say on air.

Matthews had indicated he would like to retire when he spoke to network’s president Phil Griffin in 2019. It was decided he would step down after the 2020 election.

“But embarrassments in recent weeks changed all that — and put Matthews in the position of having to jump before he was pushed, according to three people familiar with the conversation,” reported the Post.

Monday night Matthews announced suddenly that he was leaving. He didn’t even finish his show.

“Though the announcement followed a week of on-air gaffes, the suddenness of it shocked many inside his network, who followed up with misty testimonials to this most vivid of cable hosts,” wrote the Post.

“Each time he went on air he was at risk for saying something that was not okay,” said a source familiar with Griffin’s concerns.

Matthews had a series of gaffes over the past week like comparing Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) win in Nevada the Nazi invasion of France. He then mistook Democratic candidate Jaime Harrison (D-SC) for another Black South Carolina politician, Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC). In another incident, he gasped at Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) for probing Mayor Mike Bloomberg over the non-disclosure agreements from female employees.

But the nail in the coffin was when reporter Laura Bassett published an essay in GQ recalling Matthews’ sexist comments he said to her and other female guests.

Read the shocking story at the Washington Post.