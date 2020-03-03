Quantcast
MSNBC worried about what Chris Matthews would say ‘each time he went on air’: Washington Post

Published

1 hour ago

on

A shocking report from the Washington Post revealed that MSNBC grew more and more concerned about Chris Matthews and what he might say on air.

Matthews had indicated he would like to retire when he spoke to network’s president Phil Griffin in 2019. It was decided he would step down after the 2020 election.

“But embarrassments in recent weeks changed all that — and put Matthews in the position of having to jump before he was pushed, according to three people familiar with the conversation,” reported the Post.

Monday night Matthews announced suddenly that he was leaving. He didn’t even finish his show.

“Though the announcement followed a week of on-air gaffes, the suddenness of it shocked many inside his network, who followed up with misty testimonials to this most vivid of cable hosts,” wrote the Post.

“Each time he went on air he was at risk for saying something that was not okay,” said a source familiar with Griffin’s concerns.

Matthews had a series of gaffes over the past week like comparing Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) win in Nevada the Nazi invasion of France. He then mistook Democratic candidate Jaime Harrison (D-SC) for another Black South Carolina politician, Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC). In another incident, he gasped at Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) for probing Mayor Mike Bloomberg over the non-disclosure agreements from female employees.

But the nail in the coffin was when reporter Laura Bassett published an essay in GQ recalling Matthews’ sexist comments he said to her and other female guests.

Read the shocking story at the Washington Post.


2020 Election

‘Take a hint, Mike!’ Internet reacts to news Bloomberg will ‘reassess’ his campaign

Published

1 min ago

on

March 3, 2020

By

On Tuesday night, following a string of disastrously bad showings in states where he had invested millions in advertising, NBC News reported that former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg will be "reassessing" his presidential campaign, and weighing whether to drop out.

Commenters on social media quickly reacted to the news:

GOODBYE BLOOMBERG!!!

— Toroukan (@Toroukan1) March 4, 2020

Breaking Banner

Pence is micromanaging coronavirus outbreak as a ‘public relations problem’ instead of public health crisis: report

Published

24 mins ago

on

March 3, 2020

By

The Trump administration is facing troubles communicating with the American people during the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, The Washington Post reported Tuesday evening.

"One week after Trump returned home from India to confront an unfolding health crisis and tasked Pence with managing the government-wide response, the effort has been undermined by mixed messages, contradictions and falsehoods — many of them emanating from the president himself, including this week when he repeatedly spread false information about just how soon a coronavirus vaccine would be available," the newspaper reported.

2020 Election

Biden clinches victory in Oklahoma and Alabama as Super Tuesday contests continue

Published

30 mins ago

on

March 3, 2020

By

On Tuesday, former Vice President Joe Biden claimed victory in the Oklahoma primary, with a majority of delegates, according to the Associated Press and Politico.

Oklahoma is one of over a dozen states in the Super Tuesday contests, which decide roughly one third of all pledged delegates to the Democratic National Convention.

The state lies at the intersection of the Great Plains, the Midwest, and the South, and has a large Native American population, making the state unique demographically and a wildcard in the primary process — even though it is not expected to be at all competitive in the general election.

