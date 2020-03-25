Quantcast
Connect with us

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough calls for Congress to bail out Trump properties — for one alarming reason

Published

1 min ago

on

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough thinks Senate Democrats should go ahead and bail out President Donald Trump’s hotels and other properties so he’ll focus on public health instead of his own bottom line.

The “Morning Joe” host called on lawmakers to waive their objection to sending coronavirus relief to properties owned by Trump and his family, saying he’s been worried about the president’s priorities.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think if the Senate hasn’t completed writing this bill,” Scarborough said, “I think it’s extraordinarily important for the health of this nation, and I just got a note, I’ve been worried about this all night and I just got a note from an ambassador who has the same concerns, it’s extraordinarily important that Donald Trump’s own companies are not exempted from this bill, from this relief because by exempting Donald Trump’s companies, you give him the worst incentives to reopen this government — or to reopen this country quickly.”

Trump surprised many by calling for a quick end to COVID-19 lockdowns, after six of the seven top revenue-producing clubs and hotels were shut down to prevent the spread of the virus.

“Donald Trump, as I said earlier, he makes decisions based on his bottom line,” Scarborough said. “It’s always been that way. By exempting Donald Trump and his businesses from getting relief, what you are doing is you’re actually encouraging him to make rash decisions that are going to hurt America, and since we have a five-person panel to make sure that this isn’t a slush fund, don’t you think the wisest move, the most prudent move, and, yes, I will say this, the fairest move that the Senate can make is to let Donald Trump and his companies get the same relief that every other business in their position will be getting?”

“The same holds true for the senators, for the congressmen and women, and for other leaders, they should be treated no better than everybody else, but should be treated the same as every other business owner,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Medical equipment market ‘descends into chaos’ as Trump insists it’s not his problem

Published

1 min ago

on

March 25, 2020

By

President Donald Trump is still refusing to use the Defense Production Act to force private businesses to build badly needed medical equipment to combat the coronavirus pandemic -- and the Washington Post reports that it has created massive problems for states seeking medical supplies.

In particular, the Post reports that the medical equipment market has "descended into chaos" as states are competing with one another in "a mad scramble for masks, gowns and ventilators" to respond to the pandemic.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Psychiatrist warns sociopath Trump ‘could see dead bodies’ from coronavirus ‘and step over them’

Published

12 mins ago

on

March 25, 2020

By

Dr. Justin Frank literally wrote the book on Donald Trump's mind and behavior. In "Trump on the Couch," Frank tracks Trump's life from childhood to adulthood and reveals a man who is mentally unfit in many ways — from his intelligence, values, emotions and temperament down to the deepest parts of the psyche — to be president of the United States of America.

This article was originally published at Salon

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Karma is going to have a field day with you’: Trump pummeled for mocking Romney’s COVID-19 test results

Published

34 mins ago

on

March 25, 2020

By

President Donald Trump spent the morning apparently watching television and hurling insults at his political enemies as the coronavirus spreads across the country.

The president nursed petty grievances Wednesday morning against Sen. Mitt Romney and disgraced attorney Michael Avenatti as much of the country shelters in place to prevent the spread of the deadly virus, which has closed schools, churches and businesses and wrecked much of the economy.

This is really great news! I am so happy I can barely speak. He may have been a terrible presidential candidate and an even worse U.S. Senator, but he is a RINO, and I like him a lot! https://t.co/42zpWW9vzy

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image