Quantcast
Connect with us

MSNBC’s Mika rains hell on ‘reckless’ Rand Paul for lurking around Senate gym despite COVID-19 concerns

Published

2 hours ago

on

Early Monday morning a fuming Mika Brzezinski harshly criticized Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) for his callous behavior and possibly infecting fellow lawmakers with the coronavirus at a time when the nation is facing a national emergency.

Reacting to reports that the Kentucky lawmaker went about his business as usual after being tested for COVID-19 — which turned out to be positive and led to his being quarantined — co-host Joe Scarborough shamed Paul for his “reckless” behavior.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If you were tested to see if you have a pandemic or not, while you’re awaiting the results of the test you go to a Senate gym, you go — some reports were from colleagues that he went swimming at the Senate swimming pool, and then on Friday again, sat in at a senate lunch on Friday, that’s as reckless as you get,” Scarborough relayed. “It goes against every guideline that every public professional has given. rand pauls has now put the entire United States Senate actually in a horrible position.”

“We’re all doing it,” his MSNBC co-host inserted. “Americans are being asked to do this. Everyone is trying to stay six to eight feet apart and wiping everything down and trying to stop the spread. everyone is trying their best and yet Rand Paul thinks he can walk around and go to the gym and have lunch with people and — I mean did he even tell them he had been tested?”

“Not a good example,” she forcefully added. “But we need our Senate, we need our Congress, we need Washington to function from some level. Rand Paul is now in quarantine, as are Senators Mitt Romney and Mike Lee.”

Watch below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump accused of using global health crisis to ‘settle a score’ with people he dislikes

Published

13 mins ago

on

March 23, 2020

By

On Monday, writing for the Washington Post, columnist Philip Bump noted that President Donald Trump has a mentality of apathy and sarcasm towards the misfortune of his political rivals — even when people are facing economic devastation or mortal danger.

"The president has a history of continuing to bash those who take key votes against him — like former Arizona senator John McCain — but one would be forgiven for assuming that Romney's decision to follow government recommendations to isolate in order to avoiding spreading the dangerous virus would not be a jumping-off point for a presidential attack," wrote Bump. "But this is Trump. So, after a beat, he asked a question. 'Romney’s in isolation?' Trump said, interrupting the reporter. Then, with apparent sarcasm, he continued: 'Gee, that’s too bad. Go ahead.'"

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

White supremacists are encouraging members to infect Jews with coronavirus: FBI

Published

13 mins ago

on

March 23, 2020

By

The FBI is warning that white supremacists have started encouraging their followers to contract COVID-19 and then intentionally spread it to police officers and Jews.

ABC News reports that the FBI's New York office sent out an alert recently that warned neo-Nazi groups are pushing members to spread the virus though "bodily fluids and personal interactions" to their perceived enemies.

"The FBI alert, which went out on Thursday, told local police agencies that extremists want their followers to try to use spray bottles to spread bodily fluids to cops on the street," ABC News reports. "The extremists are also directing followers to spread the disease to Jews by going "any place they may be congregated, to include markets, political offices, businesses and places of worship."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

The real cost of the coronavirus is virtually unimaginable — and Trump’s dawdling is making it worse

Published

16 mins ago

on

March 23, 2020

By

The $1 trillion coronavirus relief package Congress passed won’t going to come close to making up for the damage caused by COVID-19 and the Trump administration’s lethal dawdling while the virus spread. And we need the government to act or we could fall into a depression rivaling the 1930s.

An 18-month crisis is widely expected. The Trump administration plan is for 18 months. That implies $5 trillion based on my calculations.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image