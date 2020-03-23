MSNBC’s Mika rains hell on ‘reckless’ Rand Paul for lurking around Senate gym despite COVID-19 concerns

Early Monday morning a fuming Mika Brzezinski harshly criticized Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) for his callous behavior and possibly infecting fellow lawmakers with the coronavirus at a time when the nation is facing a national emergency.

Reacting to reports that the Kentucky lawmaker went about his business as usual after being tested for COVID-19 — which turned out to be positive and led to his being quarantined — co-host Joe Scarborough shamed Paul for his “reckless” behavior.

“If you were tested to see if you have a pandemic or not, while you’re awaiting the results of the test you go to a Senate gym, you go — some reports were from colleagues that he went swimming at the Senate swimming pool, and then on Friday again, sat in at a senate lunch on Friday, that’s as reckless as you get,” Scarborough relayed. “It goes against every guideline that every public professional has given. rand pauls has now put the entire United States Senate actually in a horrible position.”

“We’re all doing it,” his MSNBC co-host inserted. “Americans are being asked to do this. Everyone is trying to stay six to eight feet apart and wiping everything down and trying to stop the spread. everyone is trying their best and yet Rand Paul thinks he can walk around and go to the gym and have lunch with people and — I mean did he even tell them he had been tested?”

“Not a good example,” she forcefully added. “But we need our Senate, we need our Congress, we need Washington to function from some level. Rand Paul is now in quarantine, as are Senators Mitt Romney and Mike Lee.”

Watch below: