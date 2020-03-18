Quantcast
MSNBC’s Morning Joe begs Trump to take more action to stop COVID-19

Published

2 hours ago

on

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough called on the Trump administration to push out coronavirus testing as soon as possible to slow the spread of coronavirus.

The “Morning Joe” host said it’s not too late to push back the outbreak with widespread testing, although President Donald Trump squandered valuable time by rejecting tests earlier this year from the World Health Organization.

“What I don’t understand is why, first of all, I’ll never understand why we said no to the World Health Organization tests,” Scarborough said. “I don’t understand why states still couldn’t, why the federal government still couldn’t reach out and get some of those tests for our worst affected areas.”

“You look at what’s happening on the West Coast, what happened in Seattle, San Francisco, what’s happening now in New York City,” he added. “It’s not like there was a buy-by date on those World Health Organization tests, and it appears our government keeps fumbling around on these tests.”

Those tests could save potentially millions of lives if they were pushed out soon.

“I heard somebody last night suggest, oh, well we’re past the stage of testing,” Scarborough said. “No, we’re not past the stage of testing. There are 250-275 million Americans who don’t know whether they have coronavirus or not. There are entire communities that need to be mapped out. We need to know where the virus is and where it is not, so I don’t understand, and maybe do you have a better answer for us? Why don’t we get them, if we can’t get them, if our government can’t produce and help us do basic mapping on how to bend that curve?”

