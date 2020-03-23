MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace bashes Trump’s desperate coronavirus briefings: ‘It’s like open mic night’

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace noted that there is a large body of reporting saying that President Donald Trump has been bothered that he can’t hold his political rallies and misses doing the political work. It’s for that reason that he takes to the podium during each daily press briefing on the coronavirus.

“He’s agitating to get back on the campaign trail, that without the MAGA rallies, he’s sort of lost, and that explains what tends to sound like open mic night at the briefings than any sort of health information being dispensed from the White House briefing room,” said Wallace.

ADVERTISEMENT

The co-hosts of “The View” argued on Monday that the networks should stop delivering Trump’s press briefings in real-time because it’s only making things worse. Conservative columnist Jennifer Rubin urged Americans to watch Gov. Andrew Cuomo or former Vice President Joe Biden instead, merely for their own sanity.

“The president told people that he misses the rally so much, and he won’t give up these briefings because he knows he can block out the sun, people around him are glad that Joe Biden [doesn’t] have the spotlight here,” said Associated Press reporter Jonathan Lemire.

America is only on day 9 out of the 15 that Trump said he wanted people to self-isolate. It has been 64 days since the first person in the United States was diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Watch the full discussion below: