The View hosts tell TV networks not to air Trump’s briefings anymore because they’re causing more harm than good

The co-hosts of “The View” are still practicing social-distancing and due to her pregnancy, Meghan McCain is setting up her home studio. In her absence Monday, the women unleashed on the irresponsibility of President Donald Trump during his press conferences this weekend.

NBC News’ Peter Alexander sent President Donald Trump an easy softball question that would have allowed him an opportunity to calm fears across the nation. Instead, Trump flew off the handle calling it a “nasty question.”

Joy Behar thinks that Trump is treating the daily press briefings as a MAGA rally and is upset he’s not getting the cheers and adulation that he normally does. Sunny Hostin and Sara Haines agreed, saying that it was such an easy question that should have had an easy answer.

Behar said that the worst part is that Trump’s stupidity is causing Dr. Anthony Fauci to touch his face, referring to the “face-palm” moment the doctor had during one press briefing.

It prompted Hostin to say that there’s no reason for networks to even carry Trump’s briefings because they’re doing more to hurt than help and that there are other governors and leaders able to do the job that the president can’t.

