The View hosts tell TV networks not to air Trump’s briefings anymore because they’re causing more harm than good

Published

1 hour ago

on

The co-hosts of “The View” are still practicing social-distancing and due to her pregnancy, Meghan McCain is setting up her home studio. In her absence Monday, the women unleashed on the irresponsibility of President Donald Trump during his press conferences this weekend.

NBC News’ Peter Alexander sent President Donald Trump an easy softball question that would have allowed him an opportunity to calm fears across the nation. Instead, Trump flew off the handle calling it a “nasty question.”

Joy Behar thinks that Trump is treating the daily press briefings as a MAGA rally and is upset he’s not getting the cheers and adulation that he normally does. Sunny Hostin and Sara Haines agreed, saying that it was such an easy question that should have had an easy answer.

Behar said that the worst part is that Trump’s stupidity is causing Dr. Anthony Fauci to touch his face, referring to the “face-palm” moment the doctor had during one press briefing.

It prompted Hostin to say that there’s no reason for networks to even carry Trump’s briefings because they’re doing more to hurt than help and that there are other governors and leaders able to do the job that the president can’t.

Part 1:

Part 2:

Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
Breaking Banner

Top Trump official told America that coronavirus would be good for the economy — weeks before all hell broke loose

Published

3 mins ago

on

March 23, 2020

By

President Donald Trump’s commerce secretary predicted the coronavirus would boost the U.S. economy -- even after an administration briefing prompted some lawmakers to dump some of their stock holdings.

Wilbur Ross, who heads the Commerce Department, told Fox Business Network’s Maria Bartiromo on Jan. 30 that the viral outbreak would bring jobs back to North America from China, where the outbreak was first detected.

Breaking Banner

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez scorches Susan Collins’s ‘crocodile tears’ after Dems reject McConnell’s slush fund bill

Published

29 mins ago

on

March 23, 2020

By

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) on Monday dropped the hammer on Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) after she went on an angry rant against Democrats who rejected the Senate GOP's stimulus bill.

Reacting to Collins calling Democrats "disgraceful" for voting down the stimulus bill on Sunday, Ocasio-Cortez pointed to the Maine senator's own record to show that she's not serious about fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

"Susan Collins can keep her crocodile tears," she wrote. "She voted and fought HARD to strip pandemic prep funding. She helped drive the lack of preparation that we had leading up to this."

Breaking Banner

‘How’s the blood money?’ Stock-dumping GOP senator faces brutal backlash after accusing Dems of undermining country’s ‘health’

Published

40 mins ago

on

March 23, 2020

By

Just days after she made headlines for dumping millions in stock after a private, all-senators briefing on the coronavirus, Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) took to Twitter and accused Democrats of putting their agenda "before the health and well-being of the American people."

"They voted against advancing relief to hardworking families, hospitals, small businesses and their employees," Loeffler wrote. "Now is a time for unity and swift action, not politics as usual."

