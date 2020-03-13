Nicolle Wallace mocks Trump’s desperate attempt to ‘erase’ response to coronavirus: ‘Good old fashioned do-over’

President Donald Trump held a press conference in the Rose Garden Friday where he revealed a new strategy to face the coronavirus or COVID-19.

Trump repeatedly dismissed the massive failures of his administration to distribute test kits. Initially, Vice President Mike Pence said that there would be 1 million tests done by a week ago. Even a week later, there have only been a few thousand and the president is still shaking hands with people.

“Donald Trump, today, exercising his presidential prerogative for a do-over on coronavirus seeking to erase the stain of his disastrous Oval Office address,” MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace began her Friday show. “Today, taking to the Rose Garden to declare a national emergency that would free up billions of dollars in federal aid as the virus continues its spread in the United States. Measures to contain it have now impacted most aspects of the daily lives of everyday Americans.”

He also addressed the growing criticism of his response to the crisis by saying, “I don’t take responsibility,” and going on to blame former President Barack Obama for his response to another virus from 11 years ago.

When Trump was probed on firing his top pandemic leader from the national security counsel, he similarly passed the buck, saying he didn’t know about it and said the reporter asked “a nasty question.”

See Wallace’s opener below: