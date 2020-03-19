NYT reporter alarmed at Trump’s ‘really disturbing’ coronavirus press conference meltdown

President Donald Trump on Thursday exploded at reporters during his latest coronavirus pandemic press conference, where he bitterly complained that the media was not treating him or his administration fairly.

When asked by one reporter why his administration had not prepared itself for the crisis by ramping up production of testing kits, Trump snapped back and said, “The only thing we weren’t prepared for was the media — the media has not treated it fairly.”

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman found herself alarmed at the president’s performance and said that it reflected the way that his primary concern is how he’s personally being perceived — not the health and well being of the American public.

“This is a really disturbing display from the podium, one in keeping with the president’s view of and statements about the press for three years, but taking place during a pandemic,” she wrote on Twitter. “He talks about how poorly he feels he’s treated.”

Haberman also called out Trump for attacking publications that have been accurately reporting on his administration’s failures to produce enough testing kits.

“To recap: three major broadsheets, WSJ WaPo NYT, which have been reporting on the extensive failures of his administration in dealing with the coronavirus, are ‘dishonest,’ the president says,” she wrote.

