Ohio’s 2020 primary is off once again — this time shuttered by Mike DeWine’s Department of Public Health
The question of whether Ohio would hold an election on Tuesday was up in the air late in the evening on election eve.
Republican Gov. Mike DeWine had attempted to postpone the state’s 2020 presidential primary, but his plan was blocked by a judge.
DeWine responded that if the election went forward, it would not be seen as “legitimate.”
On Friday, DeWine announced his administration could shut down the election as a “health emergency.”
BREAKING: @OHdeptofhealth director @DrAmyActon orders Ohio polls closed tomorrow "as a health emergency" pic.twitter.com/HY39u87z1q
— Jeremy Pelzer (@jpelzer) March 17, 2020
2020 Election
Ohio’s 2020 primary is off once again — this time shuttered by Mike DeWine’s Department of Public Health
The question of whether Ohio would hold an election on Tuesday was up in the air late in the evening on election eve.
Republican Gov. Mike DeWine had attempted to postpone the state's 2020 presidential primary, but his plan was blocked by a judge.
DeWine responded that if the election went forward, it would not be seen as "legitimate."
2020 Election
Ohio governor says his state’s 2020 primary will not be seen as ‘legitimate’ if it occurs on Tuesday
Ohio's Republican governor brought into question the legitimacy of his own state's 2020 primary if it occurs on Tuesday.
Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose issued a joint statement after a judge blocked their plan to postpone the election.
"Logistically, under these extraordinary circumstances, it simply isn't possible to hold an election tomorrow that will be considered legitimate by Ohions," the two said, in a statement.
2020 Election
Panicked Mitch McConnell begging federal judges to retire before election as Trump’s 2020 prospects dim
On Monday, the Courier-Journal reported that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is privately calling Republican-appointed federal judges and urging them to retire, or take senior status, before rather than after the 2020 presidential election.
"Yes, he has made calls," said one anonymous source close to the GOP leader.
It is unclear when McConnell started making this push, but it continues as President Donald Trump's re-election prospects look worse than they did a month ago. Media criticism of his handling of the pandemic, the ensuing economic collapse, and the greatly diminished chances that the Democratic primary will end in a brokered convention have all made Trump's path to a second term rockier.