Ohio governor says his state’s 2020 primary will not be seen as ‘legitimate’ if it occurs on Tuesday

Ohio’s Republican governor brought into question the legitimacy of his own state’s 2020 primary if it occurs on Tuesday.

Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose issued a joint statement after a judge blocked their plan to postpone the election.

“Logistically, under these extraordinary circumstances, it simply isn’t possible to hold an election tomorrow that will be considered legitimate by Ohions,” the two said, in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT