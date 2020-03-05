Quantcast
Connect with us

Olive Garden manager fired after complying with white customer who requested server who wasn’t ‘colored’

Published

4 mins ago

on

According to the Huffington Post, the manager of an Evansville, Indiana Olive Garden has been fired after a well-publicized racist incident.

The manager reportedly allowed a “screaming” customer to change waiters when she demanded one who is not “colored.” The story went viral after the original server, Amira Donahue, posted her story on Facebook, saying the customer said “awful things” about her and her Black coworkers, demanded to know if she was “even from here,” and said she should “work at a strip club instead.”

ADVERTISEMENT

One bystander had confirmed the story, saying that the manager complied with her racist request and vowing never to return to the restaurant.

“She should’ve been kicked out ASAP. But I guess the racist customer is more valuable than your black employees that were left in tears,” wrote Donahue.

Olive Garden said in a statement to the Huffington Post that there is “zero tolerance for discrimination of any kind, and the manager involved no longer works for our company.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Listen to the scientists’: Lindsey Graham rebukes Trump for blurting out ‘hunch’ on coronavirus deaths

Published

1 min ago

on

March 5, 2020

By

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) suggested on Thursday that Americans should "listen to the scientist" instead of President Donald Trump if they want solid facts about the coronavirus.

CNN's Manu Raju asked the South Carolina Republican about Trump's remarks to Fox News about the morality rate of COVID-19.

The president said that he doubted the World Health Organization's (WHO) scientists, who have calculated the morality rate to be 3.4%.

Trump, however, said that he had a "hunch" that the rate is closer to 1%.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Olive Garden manager fired after complying with white customer who requested server who wasn’t ‘colored’

Published

4 mins ago

on

March 5, 2020

By

According to the Huffington Post, the manager of an Evansville, Indiana Olive Garden has been fired after a well-publicized racist incident.

The manager reportedly allowed a "screaming" customer to change waiters when she demanded one who is not "colored." The story went viral after the original server, Amira Donahue, posted her story on Facebook, saying the customer said "awful things" about her and her Black coworkers, demanded to know if she was "even from here," and said she should "work at a strip club instead."

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Federal judge in California rejects Tulsi Gabbard’s ‘free speech’ lawsuit against Google

Published

21 mins ago

on

March 5, 2020

By

In July 2019, Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii filed a lawsuit against Google, alleging that the tech giant violated her 1st Amendment rights when it briefly suspended her presidential campaign’s ad account. But on Wednesday, March 4, a California judge dismissed the congresswoman’s case and rejected her arguments.

Gabbard, in her lawsuit, asked for $50 million in damages because of “serious and continuing violations of Tulsi’s right to free speech” and alleged that Google “helps to run elections” with its search engine and advertising platform. But Judge Stephen Wilson of California’s Central District Court vehemently disagreed, asserting that what Gabbard’s case “fails to establish is how Google’s regulation of its own platform is in any way equivalent to a governmental regulation of an election.”

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image