Quantcast
Connect with us

Paul Krugman: Trump is like a lab experiment to design ‘the worst possible leader for a crisis’

Published

18 mins ago

on

Nobel Prize-winning economist and New York Times columnist Paul Krugman on Monday took stock of President Donald Trump’s efforts to contain the coronavirus pandemic, and he found himself having a hard time imagining how they could be worse.

“If you set out to design the worst possible leader for a crisis, it would be Trump,” Krugman wrote on Twitter. “Aggressively ignorant, lashes out at anyone who tells him what he doesn’t want to hear and — tragically — with a large following of Americans who believe what he says.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Krugman said that Trump’s leadership has been particularly pernicious because he is constantly contradicting both his own administration officials and public health experts in an effort to minimize the impact the virus is having on the stock market.

“He isn’t just failing to respond to the crisis, he’s actively blocking anyone else’s efforts to respond,” Krugman wrote. “And he’s giving bad advice that millions will follow, making things worse.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Oklahoma couple tried to ‘exorcise’ demons from 7-year-old son by waterboarding him

Published

8 mins ago

on

March 9, 2020

By

An Oklahoma couple is accused of torturing their son in an attempt to "exorcise" demons from the boy.

Concerned friends notified police after noticing welts on the 7-year-old boy's head and body, along with bruises on his wrists, and investigators learned the couple had become convinced the child was possessed by demonic spirits, reported KFOR-TV.

"Apparently, for whatever reason, the parents believe that one of the children may have been demon-possessed, and they were trying to perform an exorcism by waterboarding the child," said Sgt. Gary Knight, of Oklahoma City Police.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Paul Krugman: Trump is like a lab experiment to design ‘the worst possible leader for a crisis’

Published

17 mins ago

on

March 9, 2020

By

Nobel Prize-winning economist and New York Times columnist Paul Krugman on Monday took stock of President Donald Trump's efforts to contain the coronavirus pandemic, and he found himself having a hard time imagining how they could be worse.

"If you set out to design the worst possible leader for a crisis, it would be Trump," Krugman wrote on Twitter. "Aggressively ignorant, lashes out at anyone who tells him what he doesn't want to hear and — tragically — with a large following of Americans who believe what he says."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Economist tells CNBC it’s ‘more likely than not’ that we’re headed towards recession

Published

36 mins ago

on

March 9, 2020

By

Appearing on CNBC's Squawk on the Street this Monday, Mark Zandi of Moody's told host David Faber that the chances of the U.S. heading into a recession are "more likely than not."

As the Dow and S&P reported their worst day since 2011, Faber asked Zandi how the dampened economic activity as a result of the coronavirus will play out in the near future.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image