Plunging stock market wipes out Trump’s favorite measure of economic success

President Donald Trump’s stock market has been his main measure of economic success, but it was completely depleted by the close of the markets on Wednesday.

It wasn’t long ago that Trump was blaming Democrats for the fall of the market.

“The Impeachment Hoax is hurting our Stock Market. The Do Nothing Democrats don’t care!” Trump tweeted.

Cartoon Trump explained it during the Showtime episode Sunday, saying that the markets are supposed to jump up and down, it’s how they show they’re excited. Lately, Americans have been lacking the jump up.

Trump attempted to ease the markets earlier this week by saying that he’s increasing his request for funds to fight the virus after he significantly cut public health dollars, and trying to assure a nervous nation that the virus would be gone by April.

The market closed down −1,333.61 at 19,903.77.