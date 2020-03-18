Quantcast
‘Racist psycho’ Trump gets torched for taking coronavirus victory lap: ‘You called it a hoax!’

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump threw himself a victory parade for his coronavirus response as anxiety levels rise across the country.

Widespread testing remains unavailable, but the number of cases continue to rise and Americans are shutting themselves inside their homes as businesses close down and the economy shudders.

“I always treated the Chinese Virus very seriously, and have done a very good job from the beginning, including my very early decision to close the ‘borders’ from China – against the wishes of almost all,” Trump boasted. “Many lives were saved. The Fake News new narrative is disgraceful & false!”

The president’s claims were angrily fact-checked.

