‘Racist psycho’ Trump gets torched for taking coronavirus victory lap: ‘You called it a hoax!’

President Donald Trump threw himself a victory parade for his coronavirus response as anxiety levels rise across the country.

Widespread testing remains unavailable, but the number of cases continue to rise and Americans are shutting themselves inside their homes as businesses close down and the economy shudders.

“I always treated the Chinese Virus very seriously, and have done a very good job from the beginning, including my very early decision to close the ‘borders’ from China – against the wishes of almost all,” Trump boasted. “Many lives were saved. The Fake News new narrative is disgraceful & false!”

The president’s claims were angrily fact-checked.

You called it a hoax, you racist psycho. https://t.co/nbkDZ1WeQU — Kaili Joy Gray (@KailiJoy) March 18, 2020

For someone who spends all day watching TV, it’s odd you don’t seem to understand there’s endless video of you treating this very unseriously and doing a very bad job for several months. https://t.co/SD7nZpWndz https://t.co/NrA5m6uy4b — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) March 18, 2020

You’re a disgrace. I worked in the ER last night. 1/3 of my patients should have been tested and I couldn’t test them. That’s on you. While you were calling it a hoax we were preparing to save lives. — Dr. Rob Davidson (@DrRobDavidson) March 18, 2020

You haven't treated coronavirus "very seriously" from the beginning You called it a hoax at a campaign rally — Edward Hardy (@EdwardTHardy) March 18, 2020

Even after everything, Trump will never take responsibility. His Presidency is a failure and that's how it will always be remembered. — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) March 18, 2020

cool damage control bro. too bad you left a paper, audio and video trail of seven weeks of incompetence and lies. hashtag sad — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) March 18, 2020

YOU’RE A GASLIGHTING LIAR!! You called it a hoax Your ineptitude in abolishing the pandemic office has put lives at risk There yet is no widespread testing in America You’re an incompetent buffoon and Blood is on your hands. https://t.co/mgs3oX0vMX — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) March 18, 2020

Trump called the coronavirus a hoax and basically said, “it’s just the flu, bro.” Now he is lying and saying that he always took it seriously. He is pivoting towards xenophobia and racism to blame Chinese people, and by extension, all Asian Americans too. We’re his scapegoats. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) March 18, 2020

As #ChinaLiedPeopleDied trends also remember the lies of Trump and his intentional cover up of the disease. Here is Trump just weeks ago on Feb 28 calling the deadly coronavirus that was already getting Americans sick a "hoax." Now Trump wants you to forget! #TrumpLiedPeopleDied pic.twitter.com/15mFIFvyRv — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) March 18, 2020

We have video, you clown.https://t.co/HPOxyK4md5 — Dr. X — Votes Blue (@DrXPsychologist) March 18, 2020

You yesterday: “I felt it was a pandemic long before it was called a pandemic.” Why did you wait until March 1 to declare a National Emergency? You were willing to let people die. 😡#MoronAVirus45 https://t.co/hFudXdj3VC pic.twitter.com/3E1EeoQM0G — D Villella ❄️ (@dvillella) March 18, 2020

This is a lie. You squandered 8-12 weeks. More Americans will die. Your failure is the greatest blunder in presidential history. — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) March 18, 2020

It's CORONAVIRUS you RACIST!! And ou said: "it's a hoax", "it's just like the flu", "it'll go away", "it'll go away by April", and the most flagrant and dangerous of all lies – "it's been contained". The "job" you've done is DISGRACEFUL and will likely result in thousands dying. — M. Resists (@AngryFedupVtr) March 18, 2020

We have internationally agreed upon nomenclature. Please refer this disease as such. You will cause countless Asian children and adults unnecessary discrimination — Dr. Michael Chung (@ProfMChung) March 18, 2020

Leaving aside the fact that no effective leader ever actually has to say something like this, it's also an easily provable lie https://t.co/a2gPWiG3Vq — Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) March 18, 2020

