Republican refusing to self-quarantine spotting giving tour of the U.S. Capitol to Texas tourists

Multiple Republicans are self-quarantining after potential exposure to COVID-19 coronavirus at the Conservative Political Action Convention (CPAC).

New White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) and Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) have all started 14-day self-quarantines, as Trumpdemic trended on Twitter.

But Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) has refused to self-quarantine, despite being notified of potential exposure.

On Monday evening, Gohmert was spotting giving tours of the U.S. Capitol.

Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas) is currently giving a Capitol tour. He opted not to self-quarantine after potential coronavirus exposure after speaking with a CDC physician. pic.twitter.com/EwHo47T5uC — Juliegrace Brufke (@juliegraceb) March 9, 2020

Spotted: @replouiegohmert guiding a dozens and dozens of Texas students & other visitors up the stairs by @SpeakerPelosi’s office & towards the House chamber. Earlier today, Gohmert said he may have been exposed to the coronavirus illness @CPAC but would not self-quarantine. pic.twitter.com/5pwO9S3rSf — Claudia Grisales (@cgrisales) March 10, 2020

Rep. Louie Gohmert — who decided not to self-quarantine despite being in contact with a person infected with #coronavirus — is giving a tour in the Capitol. Says he won’t be shaking hands. pic.twitter.com/uRqhmzPGZX — Kristin Wilson (@kristin__wilson) March 9, 2020

Rep. Gohmert is still giving tours despite his contact with someone who tested positive for coronavirus. He explained to the group of several dozen kids and parents about his conversation with the doctor, that he didn't have any symptoms, and that he wouldn't shake hands pic.twitter.com/9WP1cnjLpm — Jeremy Herb (@jeremyherb) March 9, 2020

Rep. Gohmert — who is at work now on Capitol Hill — confirms to @sarahkolinovsky he was exposed to coronavirus too —> here’s what he said when asked whether he was told by authorities he was exposed to the virus. pic.twitter.com/NX7IT7tZWD — Katherine Faulders (@KFaulders) March 9, 2020