Republican refusing to self-quarantine spotting giving tour of the U.S. Capitol to Texas tourists

Published

1 min ago

on

Multiple Republicans are self-quarantining after potential exposure to COVID-19 coronavirus at the Conservative Political Action Convention (CPAC).

New White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) and Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) have all started 14-day self-quarantines, as Trumpdemic trended on Twitter.

But Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) has refused to self-quarantine, despite being notified of potential exposure.

On Monday evening, Gohmert was spotting giving tours of the U.S. Capitol.

