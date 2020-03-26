Quantcast
‘Stick to drinking’: Rudy Giuliani flayed for peddling misleading coronavirus statistics

Published

1 min ago

on

Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani on Thursday peddled deeply misleading statistics about the coronavirus pandemic that he heard from right-wing activist Candace Owens.

In a tweet, Giuliani argued that COVID-19 had “only” killed 1,000 Americans so far this year, compared to approximately 7,500 people who die in the United States every day.

What Giuliani fails to mention, however, has been the rapid acceleration of both the disease’s spread and the number of people who have been dying from it.

As cardiac electrophysiologist Kashif Chaudhry documented earlier this week, it took the world a full 60 days to hit 10,000 COVID-19 deaths, and then just six days after that to hit 20,000 COVID-19 deaths.

The increase in the number of deaths in the United States has been similarly increasing exponentially. So while it’s true that “only” 1,000 people have so far died from the disease, 223 of those people died on Wednesday alone, whereas 164 of those deaths occurred the day before that.

Giuliani’s Twitter followers tore him apart for his mathematical ignorance about coronavirus fatalities — check out some reactions below.

