‘Stick to drinking’: Rudy Giuliani flayed for peddling misleading coronavirus statistics

Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani on Thursday peddled deeply misleading statistics about the coronavirus pandemic that he heard from right-wing activist Candace Owens.

In a tweet, Giuliani argued that COVID-19 had “only” killed 1,000 Americans so far this year, compared to approximately 7,500 people who die in the United States every day.

What Giuliani fails to mention, however, has been the rapid acceleration of both the disease’s spread and the number of people who have been dying from it.

As cardiac electrophysiologist Kashif Chaudhry documented earlier this week, it took the world a full 60 days to hit 10,000 COVID-19 deaths, and then just six days after that to hit 20,000 COVID-19 deaths.

The increase in the number of deaths in the United States has been similarly increasing exponentially. So while it’s true that “only” 1,000 people have so far died from the disease, 223 of those people died on Wednesday alone, whereas 164 of those deaths occurred the day before that.

Giuliani’s Twitter followers tore him apart for his mathematical ignorance about coronavirus fatalities — check out some reactions below.

You are going to get people killed. Just shut up and let the scientists make the calls. https://t.co/SlAqfMbFjZ — Chris B (@ChrisBEsq) March 26, 2020

Stick to drinking. — John Weaver (@jwgop) March 26, 2020

When does your volunteer shift start in the hospitals, Rudy? — SSton (@SharinStone) March 26, 2020

Yep, so also 9/11 wasn’t really a big deal, was it? — Antonio Bachis (@AntonioBachis) March 26, 2020

It took Coronavirus 30 days to kill 500 Americans. Then it took 2 days to kill the next 500. Just some perspective on how exponential growth works — Matt Palumbo (@MattPalumbo12) March 26, 2020

Oh shit everything must be fine then. Candace is a health policy expert. — Wu-Tang Financial 🥑 (@Wu_Tang_Finance) March 26, 2020

Someday, you too will be a statistic. That’s a comforting thought. Thank you. — The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) March 26, 2020

NYC alone has more than 4000 hospitalizations TODAY. Stop trying to equate numbers spread over the entire country over a year to this surge in patients with a disease FOR WHICH WE HAVE NO TREATMENT. Dare u to go to your local hospital and tell them that they are overreacting. — Lynn Jones (@LynnR3dh3ad) March 26, 2020

Well then why don’t you consider sacrificing yourself for the greater good to satiate the God of disease and pestilence. We will give you a big sendoff. Big sendoff. It might work, it just might work. — lepton939 (@lepton939) March 26, 2020

Just a little perspective" Hospitals are overwhelmed! People are dieing Alone sealed off from any of there loved ones! Priests, pastors, rabbis are giving last rights over a cell phone! Families are saying their goodbyes over a phone! Their aren't enough test and ventilators! pic.twitter.com/WXjb9MEaDi — Angel Lusso-Harris (@LussoAngel) March 26, 2020

You're a ghoul, Candace sold her soul, and you're both culpable for the illness and death taking place under this regime. Best of luck with that. — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) March 26, 2020

This is eugenics, but I am not surprised to see that Ms. Hitler Defender is pushing it. Oh, Candace. When will you learn they hate you too? https://t.co/4sjmvcKRhq — Brooke Binkowski (@brooklynmarie) March 26, 2020

Only 3000 people died on 9/11. No big deal. — The Guillotine Shouter (@guillotineshout) March 26, 2020

Why does no one ever talk about all the people that can breathe without a machine? — pourmecoffee (@pourmecoffee) March 26, 2020