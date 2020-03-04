Quantcast
Connect with us

The internet goes wild as Mike Bloomberg drops out of race: ‘No more ads on every video and TV show!’

Published

1 min ago

on

Mike Bloomberg officially ended his Democratic presidential campaign — and he was mocked on his way out of the race.

The media tycoon and former New York City mayor suspended his campaign and endorsed Joe Biden, after spending hundreds of millions of his own estimated $60 billion fortune — much of it on nearly ubiquitous television and online ads — to win a total of 44 delegates.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Elizabeth Warren assessing her path forward: report

Published

41 mins ago

on

March 4, 2020

By

U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren is talking with her campaign team about her path forward after not winning any Super Tuesday states, including her home state of Massachusetts. The Warren team's strategy was to amass delegates on Super Tuesday, knowing winning states would be hard, but few anticipated Joe Biden's resurgence that began last Saturday in South Carolina and continued to a massive surprise win last night.

New York Times national political reporter Shane Goldmacher broke the news:

Continue Reading

2020 Election

In every Super Tuesday state with exit polls, majority of Democratic voters support eliminating private health insurance

Published

3 hours ago

on

March 4, 2020

By

"Medicare for All is winning," said Alyssa Kang, community organizer with the California Nurses Association.

While Democratic voters showed on Super Tuesday that they are far from united on which presidential candidate should be at the top of the ticket come November, majorities in every state with exit polling data available agreed on at least one deeply consequential policy aspiration: replacing private health insurance with a government-run plan that covers everyone.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

MSNBC’s Morning Joe: Dems ‘wasted two years of everybody’s time’ by starting primaries in whitest states

Published

3 hours ago

on

March 4, 2020

By

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough hammered the Democratic Party for setting up an unnecessarily divisive primary process.

The "Morning Joe" host has criticized the party for opening its presidential primaries with two states -- Iowa and New Hampshire -- that sidelined one of the key Democratic voter blocs until South Carolina voted nearly a month later.

"I will say it again, there are two wings of the Democratic Party, there always has been," Scarborough said. "There's been the Bill Clinton wing of the Democratic Party that did well with working class white voters, working class black voters, did well in black churches, and then there was the Bill Bradley [wing], and we will just say the Mayor Pete [Buttigieg] side of the party that did very well with intellectuals, did very well with white voters on the Upper East Side, did very well in college towns."

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image