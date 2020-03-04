The internet goes wild as Mike Bloomberg drops out of race: ‘No more ads on every video and TV show!’

Mike Bloomberg officially ended his Democratic presidential campaign — and he was mocked on his way out of the race.

The media tycoon and former New York City mayor suspended his campaign and endorsed Joe Biden, after spending hundreds of millions of his own estimated $60 billion fortune — much of it on nearly ubiquitous television and online ads — to win a total of 44 delegates.

Bloomberg spent 18 million dollars per delegate he has won, per my estimates — G. Elliott Morris (@gelliottmorris) March 4, 2020

Bloomberg's departure shows it's impossible for a terrible candidate to buy the presidency. Well, that's a relief. — Robert Reich (@RBReich) March 4, 2020

I'll grant Mike Bloomberg this: he's the best advertisement for a wealth tax that any of us could have dreamed up — Sarah Jones (@onesarahjones) March 4, 2020

If Bloomberg wanted to waste 500 million he could’ve just called me — Sylvia Obell (@SylviaObell) March 4, 2020

no more bloomberg ads on youtube lets go pic.twitter.com/xxebc7Y9sT — 🥀 (@spidafor3) March 4, 2020

Mini Mike Bloomberg just “quit” the race for President. I could have told him long ago that he didn’t have what it takes, and he would have saved himself a billion dollars, the real cost. Now he will pour money into Sleepy Joe’s campaign, hoping to save face. It won’t work! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2020

Bloomberg claims to hate socialism and yet his campaign redistributed huge amounts of billionaire money to poor young people. Curious! — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) March 4, 2020

Massive congrats to every single person who milked Bloomberg's campaign for $ over the last 100 days, we salute you. — George Pearkes (@pearkes) March 4, 2020

Mike Bloomberg dropping out of the race after spending all that money on ads:

pic.twitter.com/x11tah4jph — Jayyyyy 😈😇♏️ (@CaffeinatedJay) March 4, 2020

RE-upping this for no particular reason. https://t.co/WjM4G9XaNn — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) March 4, 2020

On the one hand, Michael Bloomberg spent $500 million on a presidential campaign with nothing to show for it. On the other hand, Forbes says his net worth has increased $2.9 billion over the past year. — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) March 4, 2020

realizing that Bloomberg spent $560 million on a Biden endorsement because it’s way cheaper than paying a progressive’s wealth tax. pic.twitter.com/HnvNFxNen7 — king crissle (@crissles) March 4, 2020

Mike Bloomberg spent a reported $500 million on his campaign, which is roughly 1 percent of his net worth. That’s the equivalent of the average American family spending $800. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) March 4, 2020

If you ever waste a bunch if money on something frivolous and absurd, just say you pulled a Bloomberg and move on. — Abe “Bastard Keith” Goldfarb (@AbeGoldfarb) March 4, 2020

Mike Bloomberg is OUT of the race?! No more fucking ads on every YouTube video or TV show I watch?! pic.twitter.com/SCrqU1NAJL — Black Vinny (@BlackVinceM) March 4, 2020

I am told Bloomberg guaranteed salaries to staffers until November. Man I should have joined last week. It's like a revolutionary tax on stupidity. https://t.co/97xFORYrQh — manu saadia 🖖 (@trekonomics) March 4, 2020

LMAOOOOOO CNN just went from Bloomberg dropping out to a Bloomberg 2020 ad. HAhahahahahahbabhhshfjxxjzhsjxhxjabch — zeddy (@Zeddary) March 4, 2020

With all the commercials, Michael Bloomberg pulling out feels like a Jehovah’s witness stepping off America’s front porch. — McNeil (@Reflog_18) March 4, 2020

I never even got a Bloomberg text. pic.twitter.com/yDVhdADBAV — Louis Peitzman (@LouisPeitzman) March 4, 2020