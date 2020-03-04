The View’s audience goes wild after watching Donna Brazile tell RNC chief to ‘go to hell’

The studio audience for “The View” erupted into applause when Democratic operative Donna Brazile told RNC chief Ronna McDaniel to “go to hell” — and they cracked up when co-host Joy Behar piled on.

Brazile exploded Tuesday on McDaniel during a contentious Fox News discussion about the Democratic primary, and she told the Republican National Committee chair to mind her own business and stop using “Russian talking points to sow division.”

“Go to hell,” Brazile said. “I’m tired of it.”

“The View” audience cheered loudly, and the panelists seemed at a loss for words until Meghan McCain downplayed her remarks.

“She walked it back a little bit this morning on ‘Fox & Friends’ and said she was being a bad girl yesterday,” McCain said.

Behar then jumped on McDaniel and urged her to get her own business in order before meddling in the Democrats’ affairs.

“Ronna really needs to look at her own side of the situation,” Behar said. “We’ve got a president who’s been impeached, we have a plunging stock market, we have a coronavirus that’s not being handled at the government level, and we’re all scared of that.”

“Look in the mirror, darling,” she added, as the audience laughed in approval.