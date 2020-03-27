The View’s Meghan McCain and Lisa Ling pile on Trump for virus debacle: ‘We can’t trust this government’

During a segment on Donald Trump’s misuse of the “Chinese virus” to describe the COVID-19 pandemic, “The View” co-host Meghan McCain and guest Lisa Ling took shots at the administration for their bungling of the health crisis.

After journalist Ling described abuse that Asian-American friends of hers have received since the president has been using the offensive term during his daily press conferences, McCain jumped in to note that what is coming out of the president’s task force press conferences should not to be taken at face value.

Speaking from her home, McCain asked, “There is a lot of frustration and a lot of fear with, I would say, a great swath of the American public. I don’t disagree with you that this administration, I mean to say, that they are going to have a lot of answering to do with this slow response is putting it extremely mildly, but what can we learn from this as citizens of United States? Because clearly, if there is one thing that we have learned, it is that we cannot trust the government to look out for us in this situation.”

“That’s the thing,” Ling replied. “We could sit here and blame China until we are blue in the face, but how is that going to help us right now?”

“The fact of the matter is that we have just passed the 1000 Americans who have died from the coronavirus,” she continued. “Our hospitals are hugely overwhelmed, there is this invisible and silent killer amongst us and we need to address it now.”

“Focusing on blaming China isn’t going to do us any good now, in fact, if anything, we should be asking China for help,” she added.

