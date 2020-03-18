Quantcast
The View’s Meghan McCain insists Trump will get re-elected by scapegoating China for coronavirus

1 min ago

“The View” co-host Meghan McCain warned President Donald Trump would be re-elected if his critics complained too loudly about him blaming the coronavirus on China.

Former co-host Sara Haines, who’s filling in for self-quarantining Joy Behar, and the remotely working Whoopi Goldberg agreed the president was wrong to call COVID-19 the “China virus.”

“You know, people as we’ve seen, people start punching people, Asian folks out,” Goldberg said.

McCain insisted that she was sensitive to those concerns, but she argued that it was a losing issue for Democrats.

“I think if the left wants to focus on P.C. labeling this virus, it is a great way to get Trump re-elected,” McCain said. “I don’t have a problem with people calling it whatever they want. It’s a deadly virus that did originate in Wuhan. I don’t have a problem with it, and I think china, had they acted right away, and we had more access to information, maybe it wouldn’t have gotten to the place that it is.”

Goldberg and Haines pushed back, saying it was wrong to point fingers and stereotype Asians as the virus spreads, but McCain argued that China should pay a consequence its handling of the outbreak.

“Anyone who knows anything about me knows I wouldn’t be a proponent of [racial targeting],” McCain said, “but the idea we’re going to let China off the hook, and what you were saying, there was a lot of misinformation there using social media to target Americans to try to spread misinformation about our military and about our media, and the idea I’m going to let China get away with it, and get off the hook, there’s a lot of anger about our reliance on the Chinese government right now, and our reliance on China in so many ways and that messaging from President Trump and his messaging from the very beginning that we need to remove our trade from China is going to be very effective going into 2020.”

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
‘I’m married to an Asian’: Kellyanne Conway spars with reporters over White House ‘kung flu’ slur

5 mins ago

March 18, 2020

White House presidential counselor Kellyanne Conway downplayed concerns that White House officials have used racist terms to refer to the novel coronavirus.

During a gaggle outside the White House on Wednesday, Conway was peppered with questions about staffers who reportedly called COVID-19 the "kung flu" or the "Chinese virus."

"Excuse me!" Conway exclaimed. "Of course it's wrong. But you can't just make an accusation and not tell us who it is."

"If you want to argue, I want to argue about standing away from each other and washing our hands," she added.

"You're telling those staffer that it's wrong?" a reporter pressed Conway.

The man who hoarded 17,000 bottles of hand sanitizer did nothing wrong ? and that’s the problem

8 mins ago

March 18, 2020

Matt Colvin got thoroughly roasted on the internet this past weekend. Twitter was strewn with quote-tweets denouncing the high immorality of a man stockpiling 17,700 bottles of hand sanitizer, intending to sell it at a big markup on ebay and Amazon.

Actually, he got more than roasted. According to The New York Times, whose profile brought him to the attention of the online world, Colvin has received hate mail, death threats, and at least one angry home visit from a stranger. He also got a cease-and-desist order from the state of Tennessee, all of which may have eventually caused him to donate his horde to a local church for distribution around the state.

‘A danger to public health’: Internet stunned by poll showing Fox News viewers blowing off pandemic

31 mins ago

March 18, 2020

A new Economist/YouGov poll of American voters has found that Fox News viewers are far more likely than consumers of other news outlets to be unconcerned about the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the poll, just 38 percent of Fox News viewers say they're worried about the virus, compared to 74 percent of MSNBC viewers, 71 percent of CNN viewers, and 68 percent of people who watch broadcast network news.

Additionally, writes The Economist's G. Elliott Morris, just 30 percent of Fox viewers believe that the virus will cause a recession, compared to 75 percent of CNN viewers and 73 percent of MSNBC viewers. These views on the virus come at a time when even Trump-friendly economists are saying that the economy will contract in the coming months and result in devastating job losses.

