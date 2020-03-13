The View’s Meghan McCain predicts Trump will boot Mike Pence off the ticket — here’s why

“The View” addressed who they think Vice President Joe Biden should pick if he ultimately becomes the official Democratic nominee. According to the co-hosts, it must be a woman.

But if Biden picks a woman, Meghan McCain thinks Trump will go tit-for-tat and fire Vice President Mike Pence.

“I still think, though, if he chooses a woman, Trump is going to kick Pence out and put in Nikki Haley,” she said. “Because I think they’re going to go toe-for-toe. Like you want to identity politics me, I’ll identity politics you. I think they’re gangster.”

Co-host Joy Behar said that the president’s luck is changing right now and given Pence’s more-stable leadership on coronavirus, Trump might falter. Others think that Trump has named Pence as the head of the coronavirus task force because if it goes awry he can throw the vice president under the bus.

“I don’t know if the party would like that, to take Pence out,” said Behar.

“I think they would. They need the win,” McCain replied.

Watch the exchange below: